VIDEO: Get A First Look at JUBILEE at Arena Stage

Jubilee is now on stage at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. Inspired by the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers, this uplifting new work chronicles the bold African American ensemble as they travel the world, captivating kings, queens and audiences with hymns and spiritual songs supported by their rich voices. Check out video from the production below!

Written and directed by Thompson with vocal arrangements and music direction by Dianne Adams McDowell, Jubilee runs now through June 2, 2019 in the Kreeger Theater.

Making their Arena Stage debuts and portraying members of the singing student troupe include Shaleah Adkisson(Broadway's Hair, Off-Broadway's Rent) as Mabel Lewis, Lisa Arrindell (Broadway's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Ella Sheppard, Zonya Love (Geffen Playhouse's Light Out: Nat "King" Cole, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Georgia Gordon and Sean-Maurice Lynch (Ford's Twelve Angry Men and Ragtime) as Frederick Loudin. Also making their Arena debuts are V. Savoy Mcllwain (1st Stage's A Civil War Christmas, Rep Stage's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) as Thomas Rutling, Aundi Marie Moore (Metropolitan Opera's Porgy and Bess) as Maggie Porter, Simone Paulwell (The Glimmerglass Festival's Porgy and Bess, San Francisco Opera's Show Boat) as America Robinson, Travis Pratt (NBC's America's Got Talent) as Isaac Dickerson, Katherine Alexis Thomas (Milwaukee Rep's The All Night Strut!) as Minnie Tate and Greg Watkins (Creative Cauldron's Thunder Knocking on the Door, Constellation's Aida) as Benjamin Holmes.

The company also includes Joy Jones(Arena's A Raisin in the Sun and Mary T. & Lizzy K.) as Jennie Jackson, Bueka Uwemedimo(Ford's Twelve Angry Men, Arena's A Raisin in the Sun) as Greene Evans and Jaysen Wright (Imagination Stage's Dickens's Davy Copperfield, Arena's Smart People) as Edmund Watkins.

In addition to Thompson, the creative team includes Vocal Arrangements and Music Direction by Dianne AdamsMcDowell, Set Designer Donald Eastman, Costume Designer Merrily Murray-Walsh, Lighting Designer Robert Wierzel, Sound Designer Fabian Obispo, Projection Designer Shawn Duan, Wig Designer Anne Nesmith, Fight Director Ron Piretti, Casting Directors Victor Vazquez and Geoff Josselson, C.S.A., Stage Manager Kurt Hall, Assistant Stage Manager Marne Anderson and Production Assistant Paula Fritz.





