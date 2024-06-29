Video: The BACK TO THE FUTURE Tour Is Hitting the Road

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The DeLorean is driving to a city near you! If you can't make it to the Winter Garden Theatre, Back to the Future fans are in luck. The North American tour just opened at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square, where it runs through July 7 before arriving in over 25 cities across the US.

The tour stars Don Stephenson as Doc Brown and Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, with Burke Swanson as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland. Ensemble members include Joshua Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Laura Sky Herman, Will Jewett, Ben Lanham, Kiara Lee, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Zoe Brooke Reed, Fisher Lane Stewart, and Ross Thompson.

In this video, watch as we take you inside rehearsals with the cast right before they hit the road.