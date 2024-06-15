Video: Watch 'Democracy (Reprise)' from SOFT POWER at Signature Theatre

SOFT POWER runs August 6 – September 15, 2024.
Watch the cast of Soft Power at Signature theatre perform 'Democracy (Reprise)' in the video here! The production will run August 6 – September 15, 2024.
The song is performed by Eymard Meneses Cabling, Andrew Christi, Quynh-My Luu, Christopher Mueller, Ashley D. Nguyen, Chani Wereley, and Sumié Yotsukura. The band features Angie Benson (Piano), Manny Arciniega (Drums), and Elliot Seppa (Bass).
Soft Power is a visionary musical fantasia by Tony Award winners David Henry Hwang (Yellow Face, M. Butterfly) and Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Kimberly Akimbo).
After the 2016 election, when a Chinese American playwright is attacked by an unknown assailant, he hallucinates a Golden Age musical comedy about a Chinese theater producer and Hillary Clinton falling in love. Hilarious and biting, this political satire dares to ask: Does American Democracy still work? And is it worth believing in? An exhilarating ride through political absurdity with a faceoff between Chinese and American exceptionalism, Soft Power makes an electric debut in the nation’s capital.
Videos