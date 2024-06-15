Video: Watch 'Democracy (Reprise)' from SOFT POWER at Signature Theatre

SOFT POWER runs August 6 – September 15, 2024.

By: Jun. 15, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Watch the cast of Soft Power at Signature theatre perform 'Democracy (Reprise)' in the video here! The production will run August 6 – September 15, 2024.

The song is performed by Eymard Meneses Cabling, Andrew Christi, Quynh-My Luu, Christopher Mueller, Ashley D. Nguyen, Chani Wereley, and Sumié Yotsukura. The band features Angie Benson (Piano), Manny Arciniega (Drums), and Elliot Seppa (Bass).

Soft Power is a visionary musical fantasia by Tony Award winners David Henry Hwang (Yellow Face, M. Butterfly) and Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Kimberly Akimbo).

After the 2016 election, when a Chinese American playwright is attacked by an unknown assailant, he hallucinates a Golden Age musical comedy about a Chinese theater producer and Hillary Clinton falling in love. Hilarious and biting, this political satire dares to ask: Does American Democracy still work? And is it worth believing in? An exhilarating ride through political absurdity with a faceoff between Chinese and American exceptionalism, Soft Power makes an electric debut in the nation’s capital.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos