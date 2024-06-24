Video: Watch 'Wicked Little Town' from HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Signature Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Their final ARK theatre production for the 2024/2025 season at Signature Theatre will be the queer musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Get a preview for 'Wicked Little Town' from the show in this all-new video.

Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard will direct the production. With text by John Cameron Mitchell and an electrifying score by Stephen Trask, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a radical rock musical that explodes with glam, grit, glitter and heart. With killer heels and a fabulous wig, Hedwig tours the country, trailing the ex-lover who stole her songs and made it big.

Tonight, Hedwig will tell her story on her own terms, in an unforgettable show about growing up in Communist East Germany, the botched sex change operation that allowed her to come to the United States, and life beyond the binary. Hilarious and heartbreaking, this queer anthem cult classic celebrates surviving against all odds.

Comments