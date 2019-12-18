VIDEO: Celebrate The Lunar New Year With REACH Winter Lanterns And More At The Kennedy Center!

The Kennedy Center will continue its annual Lunar New Year celebration and ring in the Year of the Rat with showcases of Chinese and Korean culture, including a special display of Winter Lanterns in recognition of the first winter season at the REACH.



The REACH glows with the D.C. debut of approximately 100 stunning Winter Lanterns crafted by Chinese artisans made up of 10,000 colored LED lights, including the Chinese Four Symbols and 12 Zodiac Signs, Panda Grove, and Mushroom Garden display.

Along with the beautiful lantern displays, visitors can enjoy performances and artisan demonstrations, food trucks, and more.

Information on the Lunar New Year Celebration, Winter Lanterns, and more can be found at https://www.kennedy-center.org/calendar/event/XU5RA.





