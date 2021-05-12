Uniting US and The Military Women's Memorial Announce Summer With The Arts Exhibition Opening

Uniting US will partner and provide the Summer with the Arts programming with the Military Women's Memorial (MWM). The Memorial is located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery and open during regular hours to the public. Park in the Arlington Cemetery garage, walk across the Arlington Memorial Bridge, or come via the Metro. The Summer with the Arts exhibition runs from May 20 through September 7, 2021. Additional program dates and themes during the summer include:

June 26 - Healing

July 24 - Freedom

August 28 - Family

Uniting US works to INSPIRE, EMPOWER, and UNITE veteran communities through the healing powers of art. Uniting US is dedicated to supporting therapeutic arts engagement for the military community: Active duty, Guard, Reserve, Veterans and Family members with their communities nationwide.

This exhibition is curated by renowned artist and scholar, Annette Polan, Professor Emeritus from the Corcoran College of Art and Design at George Washington University. Polan curated the Faces of the Fallen exhibition at MWM and the Pentagon, which featured portraits of servicemen and women who died while serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. Polan is sought after for official portraiture, including MWM Founder, General Wilma Vaught. She is a participant in the U.S. Department of State's Art in Embassy Program.

Through Uniting US programs, veterans are healing from injuries sustained while in the military and finding ways to cope with transition and every day stress. By creating meaningful art, veterans are able to create a narrative to discuss experiences and emotions often left unsaid. They are sometimes able to open a pathway to discussions of the constant refrain: 22 suicides a day. Current challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic add even more physical and mental health issues. While there is no singular silver bullet, art-making and art therapy are proven remedies to provide healing and wellness benefits.

The range of artworks created by Uniting US Artists for the Summer with the Arts exhibition is breathtaking," says Uniting US Executive Director, AnnMarie Halterman. Edith A. "Edie" Disler, April Goodwin-Gill, Christin Dy, and Leigh Cortez are among more than a hundred artists who are represented in the show. Below is sampling of their artworks.