Tut'Zanni Theatre Company Announces A New Theatre-from-Home Experience [DIGITAL] TOP RUNG

Tut'Zanni Theatre Company, in collaboration with Faction of Fools, is excited to announce its newest original masked theatre production, and their first foray into the world of online theatre, [DIGITAL] Top Rung.

An adaptation of their 2018 immersive production titled Top Rung which took place in an office conference room, this new theatre-from-home experience is all about the trials, tribulations and joys of our homes becoming our offices and our office spaces now existing all online.

[DIGITAL] Top Rung will mark the first collaboration between Tut'Zanni Theatre Company and fellow masked theatre company, Faction of Fools Theatre Company; two of the oldest and largest Commedia dell'Arte inspired theatre companies in the United States. "We have been trying to collaborate for years, and finally we found a way to make it happen!", said Founder and Artistic Director ALi Landvatter.

Taking place on a video conferencing platform, [DIGITAL] Top Rung follows a new team (the audience) as they attend orientation to their new work-from-home situation with the infamous CorpCarp. As Steven, their human resource manager, is trying to onboard the new team, they are interrupted by CorpCarp's leaders with a major issue: a case of corporate espionage- I mean, someone is pregnant- I mean, where is their assistant!! - WAIT - someone is doing "backdoor business" with the boss's daughter!?!

The audience plays along as this online office space turns into a revolving door of incompetent managers, office gossips, missing assistants, and more. But what everyone wants to know is who will end up on top, in [DIGITAL] Top Rung?

[DIGITAL] Top Rung was created by Tut'Zanni company members ALi Landvatter and Patrick Berger, and is produced in collaboration with Faction of Fools Theatre Company, the D.C. based Commedia dell'Arte company. [DIGITAL] Top Rung will feature Tut'Zanni Company members Dory Sibley, Liam Mulshine, ALi Landvatter and Patrick Berger; as well as Faction of Fools members Darius Johnson, Colin Conner, Gwen Grastorf and Megan Jones. Faction of Fools' Eileen Scandiffio will be production stage managing, with Susan Windiarini Rodgers assistant directing.

For more information about [DIGITAL] Top Rung's creative team and full bios, visit tutzanni.com.