Traveling Players Presents a Free Reading of World Premiere Greek Myth Children's Play

Performances are July 7 & 28, 2023.

Mar. 15, 2023  

"Every story needs a teller - that's me - and a listener - that's you." The Wind God Zephyr says as he welcomes the audience into the fantastical world of Judith Walsh White's new play Cupid & Psyche, premiering this summer at Traveling Players in Tysons Corner Center. While the show won't begin rehearsals until June, audiences can get an early taste of what's to come Sunday, March 26 at Traveling Players Studio when White will be joined by her husband for a free dramatic reading of the script and post-reading talkback.

Commissioned by Traveling Players for their Mythology Ensemble - a two-week sleepaway acting camp for kids in grades 4-6 - the story follows the beautiful and bespeckled Psyche as she is thrust into a world filled with treacherous gods, perilous journeys, and true love. Like Belle, Psyche knows that there is more for her in the world to care about than looks and marriage. But like all good Greek heroines, Psyche's beauty attracts the wrath of the goddess Aphrodite who swiftly dispatches her son (the mischievous Cupid) to trick poor Psyche into falling in love with a beast! But when Cupid arrives on his "flycycle" with arrows in his bow, he's stopped in his tracks. Why? Could "Bad Boy Biker" Cupid have been struck by his own arrow?

White's signature wit is on full display. The play is one part fairytale and one part adventure comedy. Several famous faces from Greek Mythology make an appearance, as well as a number of hilarious new characters including Psyche's jealous older sisters, and a hilarious trio of palace servants - southern belle Kurtsy Politely, French gourmand Chef d'Cuisine, and the dour butler Benedict Cumberbund. Like with all of White's work for young audiences, the script includes the heart, humor, and complicated language that is worthy of young actors' imaginations.

Cupid & Psyche isn't the only great love story to grace Traveling Players' stages this summer. Their advanced high school students in Shakespeare Troupe will take on the most famous of love stories - Romeo & Juliet. Recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as offering challenges unlike any other pre-college program in the nation, Shakespeare Troupe tours their play to amphitheaters and communities throughout our region.

In residence at the Freedom Center in Leesburg, VA, the Mythology Ensemble and Shakespeare Troupe are just two of several residential summer programs that Traveling Players offers students in grades 4-12. When not in rehearsal, the students can hike one of the many private trails, jump on the zipline, and roast marshmallows under the stars.

Founded on the principles of inclusion, diversity, and equality, Traveling Players is proud to offer the most generous financial aid program for the arts in our region. In 2023, the company will award $60,000 in financial aid. More than 50% of students receive financial aid or discounts.




