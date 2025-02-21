Tickets to FAILURELAND! at Signature Theatre Now on Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets to performances of Failureland!, the 2025 world premiere production of Signature Theatre's flagship education program, Signature in the Schools, are now on sale. Performances take place Monday, March 3 at 7:30PM and Monday, March 10 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $10 and are available for sale online.

Written by DC area playwright Dani Stoller (Signature's Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes, Olney's The Joy That Carries You) and directed by Signature's Education Director David Zobell (Signature in the Schools' The Possumneck Playhouse Presents Eli Thomas Neatherwood's Award-Winning Adaptation of The Canterbury Tales, The Voices on Blackwell Island), the show celebrates 30 years of this award-winning Signature educational program and features a cast and crew of 32 students from across the DC area who work alongside a professional actor, Crystal Mosser (Signature's Sweeney Todd, Gun and Powder), and Signature's professional designers and backstage crew to mount the production in Signature's MAX Theatre.

Right as she is about to submit her college applications, Tori falters and questions her ability and worth. Suddenly, she's whisked away to Failureland, an enchanted haven where she meets famous historical figures such as Vincent Von Gogh, Galileo and Maya Angelou who share their experiences with fear, failure and hope. In Signature's 30th Signature in the Schools play, area high school students perform an original comedy by Dani Stoller about erasing self-doubt, finding your courage, and the definition of success.

“Signature in the Schools is a program unlike any other,” said Education Director David Zobell. “It provides students the opportunity to be in a world premiere production, written, directed and designed by professional theater artists, featuring a professional actor. And beyond all of that, it enriches and enlivens their educations, helping them make personal and empathetic connections to the subjects they're studying in school through the power of theater. Signature in the Schools has been the cornerstone of Signature's education program for 30 years now, and I am thrilled that students from additional schools across the DC area have the opportunity to experience this award-winning program in celebration of this milestone anniversary.”

In addition to the two public performances, there are also 5 student matinee performances from March 3 to March 10 with free tickets given to schools across the DMV, and transportation for students participating from Arlington County Public Schools provided free by Signature. Schools are also given access to a curated website with further educational resources and lesson plans that comply with the Virginia Standards of Learning for English, Social Studies and Theater, as well as workshops taught by Signature Theatre teaching artists prior to attending the show – all of these materials are provided free of charge. The goal of the online resources and workshops is to enable students to better understand the subject matter as well as to voice their own thoughts, experiences and feelings related to the production. There is a small number of tickets remaining for the free student matinees: for reservations, email sigschools@sigtheatre.org. For Signature in the Schools educational resources, visit sigtheatre.org.

