This Week's Helen Hayes Award Winners Announced

The next and final round of announcements will take place tomorrow, September 11th.

The 2020 Helen Hayes Awards, recognizing the outstanding work on Washington area stages in 2019, continued its four-week virtual event series.

See this week's recipients below!

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Helen: Molly Rumberger, Be More Chill, Monumental Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Helen: Greg Watkins, Legally Blonde, Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design - Helen: Frank Labovitz, Little Shop of Horrors, Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Costume Design - Hayes: Wade Laboissonniere, Into the Woods, Ford's Theatre

Outstanding Original Play or Musical Adaptation: Dane Figueroa Edidi, Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem, Theater Alliance

Outstanding Set Design - Helen: Nephelie Andonyadis, Topdog/Underdog, Avant Bard Theatre

Outstanding Set Design - Hayes: Paul Tate DePoo III, Grand Hotel, Signature Theatre

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play - Hayes: Alison Luff, Neil Gwynn, Folger Theatre

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play - Hayes: Gary-Kayi Fletcher, The Brothers Size, 1st Stage

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical - Hayes: Malinda Kathleen Reese, Once, Olney Theatre Center

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical - Hayes: Mason Alexander Park, Cabaret, Olney Theatre Center

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play - Helen: Zoe Walpole, Agnes of God, Factory 449

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play - Helen: Matt R. Stover, Cyrano de Bergerac, Synetic Theater

Outstanding Sound Design - Helen: Tony Starnes, Blood at the Root, Theater Alliance

Outstanding Sound Design - Hayes: Kenny Neal, The Royale, Olney Theatre Center & 1st Stage

Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play/Musical: Ken Ludwig, Dear Jack, Dear Louise, Arena Stage

Outstanding Choreography in Musical - Helen: Ashleigh King, Legally Blonde, Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Choreography in Musical - Hayes: Parker Esse, Newsies, Arena Stage

Outstanding Direction in a Play - Helen: Raymond O. Caldwell, Blood at the Root, Theater Alliance

Outstanding Direction in a Play - Hayes: José Carrasquillo, The Brothers Size, 1st Stage

If you didn't tune in for the livestream, you can watch the announcements on the theatreWashington YouTube channel. The next and final round of announcements will be tomorrow, September 11th.



Virtual Event: Friday, September 25, 2020 at 7 PM

As a culmination of the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards celebrations, the community will gather together virtually for a celebration event. Co-hosted by Washington stage luminaries Felicia Curry and Naomi Jacobson, the event will include additional award announcements-for outstanding productions, ensembles, and the John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company-in addition to other announcements, stories, remembrances, special guest appearances, and fun surprises. Register for tickets at TodayTix HERE!

