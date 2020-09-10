This Week's Helen Hayes Award Winners Announced
The next and final round of announcements will take place tomorrow, September 11th.
The 2020 Helen Hayes Awards, recognizing the outstanding work on Washington area stages in 2019, continued its four-week virtual event series.
See this week's recipients below!
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Helen: Molly Rumberger, Be More Chill, Monumental Theatre Company
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Helen: Greg Watkins, Legally Blonde, Keegan Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design - Helen: Frank Labovitz, Little Shop of Horrors, Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Costume Design - Hayes: Wade Laboissonniere, Into the Woods, Ford's Theatre
Outstanding Original Play or Musical Adaptation: Dane Figueroa Edidi, Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem, Theater Alliance
Outstanding Set Design - Helen: Nephelie Andonyadis, Topdog/Underdog, Avant Bard Theatre
Outstanding Set Design - Hayes: Paul Tate DePoo III, Grand Hotel, Signature Theatre
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play - Hayes: Alison Luff, Neil Gwynn, Folger Theatre
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play - Hayes: Gary-Kayi Fletcher, The Brothers Size, 1st Stage
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical - Hayes: Malinda Kathleen Reese, Once, Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical - Hayes: Mason Alexander Park, Cabaret, Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play - Helen: Zoe Walpole, Agnes of God, Factory 449
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play - Helen: Matt R. Stover, Cyrano de Bergerac, Synetic Theater
Outstanding Sound Design - Helen: Tony Starnes, Blood at the Root, Theater Alliance
Outstanding Sound Design - Hayes: Kenny Neal, The Royale, Olney Theatre Center & 1st Stage
Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play/Musical: Ken Ludwig, Dear Jack, Dear Louise, Arena Stage
Outstanding Choreography in Musical - Helen: Ashleigh King, Legally Blonde, Keegan Theatre
Outstanding Choreography in Musical - Hayes: Parker Esse, Newsies, Arena Stage
Outstanding Direction in a Play - Helen: Raymond O. Caldwell, Blood at the Root, Theater Alliance
Outstanding Direction in a Play - Hayes: José Carrasquillo, The Brothers Size, 1st Stage
If you didn't tune in for the livestream, you can watch the announcements on the theatreWashington YouTube channel. The next and final round of announcements will be tomorrow, September 11th.
Virtual Event: Friday, September 25, 2020 at 7 PM
As a culmination of the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards celebrations, the community will gather together virtually for a celebration event. Co-hosted by Washington stage luminaries Felicia Curry and Naomi Jacobson, the event will include additional award announcements-for outstanding productions, ensembles, and the John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company-in addition to other announcements, stories, remembrances, special guest appearances, and fun surprises. Register for tickets at TodayTix HERE!