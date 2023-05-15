Theater J's U.S. Premiere Of ONE JEWISH BOY Is A Comedy Of Cultural Differences

This thought provoking and timely work is written by Stephen Laughton and directed by Theater J Associate Artistic Director, Johanna Gruenhut.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 1 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Photo 2 Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Photo 4 FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Theater Season

Beginning on June 7 and running through July 2, 2023, Theater J brings One Jewish Boy to the stage for its US premiere. This thought provoking and timely work is written by Stephen Laughton and directed by Theater J Associate Artistic Director, Johanna Gruenhut.

In this bittersweet, sophisticated and quick-fire comedy, Jesse falls in love with Alex as they confront differences in cultural upbringings. Trauma is at the heart of this new British play: Jesse has never been able to shake off a vicious antisemitic attack from several years ago. Alex navigates the challenges of living in the world as a Black woman. Any relationship is difficult enough, but what happens when you factor in politics and rising prejudice?

This provocative play spurred important conversations about antisemitism when it premiered in the UK in 2018. Theater J brings One Jewish Boy to Washington DC for its US premiere, sharing a story of the impact of hatred against the power of love.

"The statistics are grim," says Gruenhut. "In 2021 there were 2,261 Antisemitic attacks in the UK and Black women were four times more likely to die from pregnancy related causes than their White counterparts. Numbers like these can be reeled off all day, and the numbers here in the U.S. are equally scary. I'm directing this play right now with a sense of urgency. One Jewish Boy forces us to acknowledge that hate is a trauma that love can't always heal. And yet... at the same time it keeps us rooting for love."

The two leads will be played by Danny Gavigan (Jesse) and Alanna Saunders (Alex). Gavigan is a New York-based actor with several film credits (Unarmed Man, Gaslight, Last Night). He has also narrated several audiobook titles. Saunders hails from Washington state and has appeared in the live TV version of Peter Pan among other titles, and is part of the Saunders Collective.

Please check the website prior to opening night for any COVID 19 precautions or requirements. To purchase tickets, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $39. Discount tickets are available for groups, EDCJCC members, preview performances, military personnel and U.S. Veterans.

Theater J is a nationally-renowned, professional theater that celebrates, explores, and struggles with the complexities and nuances of both the Jewish experience and the universal human condition. Our work illuminates and examines ethical questions of our time, inter-cultural experiences that parallel our own, and the changing landscape of Jewish identities. As the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, we aim to preserve and expand a rich Jewish theatrical tradition and to create community and commonality through theater-going experiences.



RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

2nd Star Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Bowie Playhouse, May 26-June 24 Photo
2nd Star Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Bowie Playhouse, May 26-June 24

2nd Star Productions will present the musical Something Rotten at the Bowie Playhouse (16500 White Marsh Park Drive, Bowie, MD 20715) for 14 performances from May 26 to June 24, 2023.

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Compa Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Here There Are Blueberries opened last night, Thursday, May 11, at Shakespeare Theatre Company in D.C, following its critically acclaimed, sold-out world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse. The show will move Off-Broadway as part of the New York Theater Workshop 2023/24 season. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

Review: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Tectonic Theater Project at Shakespeare Theatres Har Photo
Review: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Tectonic Theater Project at Shakespeare Theatre's Harman Hall

What did our critic think of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Tectonic Theater Project @ Shakespeare Theatre's Harman Hall?

Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek Named 2023 Lincoln Medalists Photo
Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek Named 2023 Lincoln Medalists

Ford's Theatre Society will honor Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek at the 2023 gala performance.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek Named 2023 Lincoln MedalistsRita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek Named 2023 Lincoln Medalists
5th Wall Theatre's Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol Passes Away5th Wall Theatre's Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol Passes Away
Rorschach Presents Immersive Rock Experience ANGEL NUMBER NINERorschach Presents Immersive Rock Experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield
ExPats Theatre (4/28-5/21)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum
Compass Rose Theater (4/14-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exclusion
Arena Stage (5/05-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (5/17-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magic Duel Comedy Show
The Mayflower Hotel (4/02-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nacirema Society ...
The Little Theatre of Alexandria (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nate the Great
Imagination Stage (6/21-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Passing Strange
Signature Theatre (4/25-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Bowie Playhouse (5/26-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Musical Theater presents "Into the Woods
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (6/30-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound