Theater J's U.S. Premiere Of ONE JEWISH BOY Is A Comedy Of Cultural Differences

Beginning on June 7 and running through July 2, 2023, Theater J brings One Jewish Boy to the stage for its US premiere. This thought provoking and timely work is written by Stephen Laughton and directed by Theater J Associate Artistic Director, Johanna Gruenhut.

In this bittersweet, sophisticated and quick-fire comedy, Jesse falls in love with Alex as they confront differences in cultural upbringings. Trauma is at the heart of this new British play: Jesse has never been able to shake off a vicious antisemitic attack from several years ago. Alex navigates the challenges of living in the world as a Black woman. Any relationship is difficult enough, but what happens when you factor in politics and rising prejudice?

This provocative play spurred important conversations about antisemitism when it premiered in the UK in 2018. Theater J brings One Jewish Boy to Washington DC for its US premiere, sharing a story of the impact of hatred against the power of love.

"The statistics are grim," says Gruenhut. "In 2021 there were 2,261 Antisemitic attacks in the UK and Black women were four times more likely to die from pregnancy related causes than their White counterparts. Numbers like these can be reeled off all day, and the numbers here in the U.S. are equally scary. I'm directing this play right now with a sense of urgency. One Jewish Boy forces us to acknowledge that hate is a trauma that love can't always heal. And yet... at the same time it keeps us rooting for love."

The two leads will be played by Danny Gavigan (Jesse) and Alanna Saunders (Alex). Gavigan is a New York-based actor with several film credits (Unarmed Man, Gaslight, Last Night). He has also narrated several audiobook titles. Saunders hails from Washington state and has appeared in the live TV version of Peter Pan among other titles, and is part of the Saunders Collective.

Please check the website prior to opening night for any COVID 19 precautions or requirements. To purchase tickets, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $39. Discount tickets are available for groups, EDCJCC members, preview performances, military personnel and U.S. Veterans.

Theater J is a nationally-renowned, professional theater that celebrates, explores, and struggles with the complexities and nuances of both the Jewish experience and the universal human condition. Our work illuminates and examines ethical questions of our time, inter-cultural experiences that parallel our own, and the changing landscape of Jewish identities. As the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, we aim to preserve and expand a rich Jewish theatrical tradition and to create community and commonality through theater-going experiences.