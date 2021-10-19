Theater J Presents TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Next Month

Brandeis University sociology professor Morris S. Schwartz inspired millions with his lessons on life and loving in Mitch Albom's breakout memoir, Tuesdays with Morrie, which has been adapted for the stage by Albom and playwright and screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher (Stage Beauty and Columbo) and will appear as the second play in Theater J's 2021-2022 season. Starring two critically-acclaimed Washington actors, Michael Russotto as Schwartz and Cody Nickell as Albom, the production will appear at Theater J's home at the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC) beginning November 10, 2021.

Directed by Jenna Place, this tender yet profound play recounts the two men reuniting as Morrie faces his own mortality as an ALS patient. What starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a beautiful lesson in humanity, compassion, and friendship.

"Tuesdays with Morrie is a profoundly moving play, full of wisdom and achingly beautiful," says Theater J Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. "It is a play about how you live your life and what you leave behind. With humor and heart, Tuesdays with Morrie is a play that asks the audience to look deeply into themselves and celebrate what they find."

Theater J first selected Tuesdays with Morrie for its 2020-2021 season, but the play was postponed due to pandemic-related safety concerns. The play will be directed by Jenna Place, who is making her Theater J directorial debut. Ms. Place says that in her approach to the play, she is excited to "focus on the living and not the dying," which is appropriate after the events of the last 20 months.

Patrons will be able to buy tickets to see the play in person or stream the production from home. "Audiences for our season opener Becoming Dr. Ruth have been thrilled to return to the theater, and we have kept our audience, staff, artists, and volunteers safe," says Theater J Managing Director David Lloyd Olson. Face coverings will be required at all times, and visitors to the Edlavitch DCJCC will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to a Theater J performance.

"Any ticket holder who is not feeling well will have the ability to exchange their tickets to another performance, credit the cost of their ticket toward a future performance, or receive a link to stream the production from home." Olson states, "it's part of our Buy With Confidence guarantee." Protocols are subject to change and can be found at TheaterJ.org/safetyguidelines.

Theater J will also have socially-distanced seats available on the following dates:

Saturday, November 13 at 8:00PM (Preview)

Sunday, November 14 at 2:00PM (Preview)

Friday, November 26 at 8:00PM

Saturday, November 27 at 2:00PM

Sunday, November 28 at 7:30PM

Wednesday, December 1 at 7:30PM

To reserve tickets in the socially-distanced section of the theater, contact the Theater J ticket office.

In addition, there will be an open-captioned performance on Sunday November 28, 2021 at 7:30pm. To purchase tickets, go to www.theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices range from $35-$70. Discount ticket packages are available for three or more plays in Theater J's 2021-2022 season, in addition to flex passes.

After Tuesdays with Morrie, Theater J will showcase The Kinsey Sicks' Oy Vey in a Manger for a holiday run, which was last seen at Theater J in 2016. The next play Theater J will produce is Compulsion or the House Behind, directed by Johanna Gruenhut, which opens on January 26, 2022.

Tuesdays with Morrie runs from November 10 through December 5, 2021 at Theater J, part of the Edlavitch DCJCC, at 1529 16th St., NW, Washington, DC.