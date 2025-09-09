Theater J Adds EUREKE DAY to Upcoming Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater J has announced the final play of its 35th year of producing thought-provoking, dynamic, and impactful theater. From March 11 to April 5, 2026, multi-award winner Jonathan Spector returns to Theater J after his sold-out hit This Much I Know, with the Tony Award-winning play Eureka Day, fresh off its Broadway run.

The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance and social justice. In weekly meetings Eureka Day’s five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school’s leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on the truth? Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival, Eureka Day will make its timely and triumphant return to the nation's capital at Theater J in a new production directed by Artistic Director Hayley Finn.

For a full list of the 2025/26 season, more information about Theater J, and to purchase subscriptions or tickets, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210.