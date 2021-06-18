The Washington Ballet Announces 2021/22 'Season of Gratitude' Featuring THE NUTCRACKER, SWAN LAKE & More

The Washington Ballet today announced its 2021/22 "Season of Gratitude," marking the company's return to live performances after more than 16 months of pandemic-related strictures. The 2021/22 season features five productions, including an Opening Performance Celebration, The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Giselle, NEXTsteps, and new digital works for Marquee TV as a part of TWB Inside Out.

"The Washington Ballet's 2021/22 season is remarkable both in its artistic scope and because of all that happened this past season to make this upcoming season possible. Our stages were dark, but our Company shined bright, always moving forward to find new, creative ways to practice our art," reflected Artistic Director Julie Kent. "Now, as we return to the stage, audiences will witness a Company that is more dynamic, more resilient and more committed to our community than ever before. We have named 2021/22 our 'Season of Gratitude' to celebrate all that we have learned and experienced, and as a reflection of our gratitude to our city and to all who have helped us to persevere through these tenuous times."

Like many arts and culture nonprofits, TWB faced pronounced hardships throughout the pandemic due to the cancellation of all live performances and the concurrent loss of ticketing revenue. Despite budgetary constraints, TWB committed to keeping all of its professional company members engaged, embracing new ways to safely work and ultimately delivering six world premieres via the global arts streaming platform Marquee TV. Streaming engagements for an international audience will continue in the 2021/22 season as part of the series TWB Inside Out (a schedule of 2021/22 online engagements will be announced at a later date).

The season begins with an Opening Performance Celebration, a gala-style performance at The National Building Museum dedicated to the thousands of TWB subscribers and donors who patiently stood by TWB over the past year. Septime Webre's beloved Washington, D.C. version of the holiday classic The Nutcracker follows, with 30 performances at The Warner Theatre.

In 2022, TWB premieres its own production of Swan Lake, after Petipa, with additional choreography and staging by Julie Kent and Victor Barbee, in the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater. The Company was just days away from premiering its first Swan Lake-an important artistic milestone-in March 2020 when the city shut down.

The company's Giselle follows with performances at the Warner Theatre. The staging, which originated in 2017, was Julie Kent and Victor Barbee's first for the Company following their arrival in Washington, D.C., and marked the start of their vision to build the company's artistic legacy through the classical repertoire. With Swan Lake, Giselle and Sleeping Beauty (2019), Kent and Barbee will have introduced three full-length story ballets into TWB's repertoire.

The season concludes with NEXTsteps, TWB's new works series that supports the evolution of both ballet and the dancer, at the Shakespeare Theatre's Sidney Harman Hall. Featured choreographers on the program include Jessica Lang and Mthuthuzeli November; a third choreographer will be announced.

Prior to the official season launch in the fall, TWB will offer a free pre-season performance and community event on Saturday, July 24, on the grounds of the National Cathedral. Free registration for this event will open in July at www.washingtonballet.org.

"The Washington Ballet is both in and of the nation's capital. We live here, we create here, we belong to the city-we're the creative equivalent of your hometown team," commented Kent. "Dance has always been about togetherness, and this year apart has given us a renewed appreciation for our art and our community. Now, more than ever, we can't wait to share our art with you."

Subscriptions are on sale now.

Choose-your-own packages begin at $82 and full-season subscriptions begin at $160. For more information, please visit www.washingtonballet.org/subscribe.

