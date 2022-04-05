The Mason Players Will Perform EVERYBODY by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins in Harris Theatre

"Everybody" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is presented by The Mason Players and appears at George Mason University Harris Theatre on Fairfax Campus.

This modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman follows Everybody (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance) as they journey through life's greatest mystery-the meaning of living.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins takes a classic play in European theater history and is able to adapt it and showcase the product in a unique format. The use of a lottery is a captivating tool that showcases a different performance to the audience each night. Dramaturg Alexandra Berrios mentions, "Coming into Everybody, I knew there would be a lot of things to talk about and challenge due to the societal, personal, and racialized discoveries and arguments throughout the piece. During every step of the way, education and safety were at the forefront of everything I talked about with the directors. Topics like death and what life means are heavy topics that vary from person to person and have a lot of gray areas. There were several discussions, many hours of research, and trial-and-error moments that helped shape the ideas of the play. Everybody is surely universal with its themes and interwoven humor, and I think as the dramaturg, I have been able to see what connects the world of the play with our world of today."

"Everybody" features students from George Mason University including, Anna Alexander, Hansin Arvind, Darren Badley, Toni Henry, Aadith "August" Iyer, Megan Lederman, Benji Lord, Cara McTaggart, and Macayla Smith.

George Mason Faculty member Kristin Johnsen-Neshati directs the production alongside Assistant Director Josiah Arnett and features, Alexandra Berrios (Dramaturg), Jonathan Dahm Robertson (Scenic Designer), Caroline Austin (Assistant Scenic Designer), Caleb McMurtry (Lighting Designer), Shyloh-Symone Bailey (Co-Sound Designer), Chris Tait (Co-Sound Designer), Jaime Ericson (Co-Costume Designer), Jeremy Pritchard (Co-Costume Designer), Stephan Starling (Properties Designer), Jaylen "Jay" Dews (Stage Manager), Keaton Lazar (Assistant Stage Manager), Percie Sylvester (Assistant Stage Manager) among staple members of the production team at George Mason University.

For tickets and information, visit www.TheMasonPlayers.com or theater.gmu.edu.