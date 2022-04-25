The Mason Players Present JUST LIKE US By Karen Zacarías

"Just Like Us" by Karen Zacarías is presented by The Mason Players and appears at George Mason University TheaterSpace on Fairfax Campus.

Based on Helen Thorpe's bestselling book, Just Like Us is a documentary style play that follows four Latina teen girls in Denver- two of whom are documented and two who are not- through young adulthood. Their close-knit friendships begin to unravel when immigration status dictates the girls' opportunities, or lack of thereof.

Director Esteban Marmolejo-Suarez reflects,"Just Like Us by Karen Zacarías is a patriotic story from a perspective many audiences have never had to consider. The four girls we see in the show, regardless of their immigration status, are just as American as anyone else. The girls face the same challenges as any other American teenagers but with the added fear that anything they do wrong may get them or their family kicked out. There are millions of people in America that are constantly living with this fear. As artists, our goal is to ignite discussion and propel change. We hope you will join us and learn something new about the policies surrounding people we know as friends and neighbors."

"Just Like Us" stars Alexandra Berrios (Marisela), Sarah Millard (Helen Thorpe), Melanie Terrazas (Yadira), Luisa Romero (Clara), Bianca Peña (Ellisa/Zulema), Cristina Casais (Mrs. Smith/Ana/Poundstone/Lucy/Prof. Martínez), and Steven Franco (Julio/Ramiro/Recruiter/Carlos).

Esteban Marmolejo-Suarez directs the production and features, Luke Rahman (Scenic Coordinator), Mary Clare Bernier (Lighting Designer), Sydney Anderson (Sound Designer), Charlotte Langford (Costume Coordinator), Hannah Stoops (Properties Designer), Martin Desjardins (Co-Dramaturg), Nathan Tilley (Co-Dramaturg), Deema Turkomani (Intimacy Coach/Panel Coordinator), Fe Miranda (Stage Manager), Sage Munson (Assistant Stage Manager), Ruth Yamamoto (Co-Digital Image Designer), Sarah Strunk (Co-Digital Image Designer) among staple members of the production team at George Mason University.

For tickets and information, visit www.TheMasonPlayers.com or theater.gmu.edu.