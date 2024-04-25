The Kennedy Center & Renée Fleming VOICES to Present John Gallagher Jr. And Band

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renée Fleming VOICES at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will present an additional program this season: John Gallagher Jr. and Band, August 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. at the Terrace Theater. The show is part of John Gallagher Jr.'s national tour in conjunction with his third album, Goodbye or Something, which will be released on June 28 by Grand Phony Music.

Composed entirely by Gallagher, the 11 original tracks that make up Goodbye or Something are the artist's reflection on lost love and the power of music, familial bonds and a good meal to see us through. The album was recorded at Studio G in Brooklyn, NY and features Gallagher on vocals and guitar along with Zach Jones (drums, percussion), Oscar Albis Rodriguez (guitars, piano, keys), Chris Cubeta (harmonium), Hannah Winkler (vocals), and Todd Caldwell (Hammond B3).

A noted actor, Gallagher has starred in numerous hit film, television, and stage productions including HBO's The Newsroom, indie-drama Short Term 12, thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane, and horror film Hush. He won a Tony Award for his performance in Duncan Sheik's hit musical Spring Awakening, portrayed the Jesus of Suburbia in the Broadway adaptation of Green Day's Grammy-winning rock opera American Idiot, and most recently stars in Swept Away—a new musical featuring songs by The Avett Brothers. Gallagher last appeared at the Kennedy Center on March 9 this year for two sold-out concerts at The Club at Studio K as part of Renée Fleming VOICES.

ABOUT RENÉE FLEMING VOICES

Renée Fleming VOICES is a concert series at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Curated by world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming, the VOICES series heralds the extraordinary power and vitality of the human voice across a wide range of genres, including Meow Meow, Jamie Barton, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Nellie McKay, Theo Bleckmann, Lawrence Brownlee, Billy Childs, Alan Cumming, Rinde Eckert, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Hilty, Ute Lemper, Jane Monheit, Patina Miller, and Gregory Porter, among others.

The performances offered in Renée Fleming VOICES take full advantage of the Kennedy Center's wealth of performance spaces. Each concert has been scheduled in a venue with the size and acoustic character that best suits the music; featured performance spaces range from the intimate 160-seat Jazz Club to the expansive 2,465-seat Concert Hall.

For more information, go to https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/festivals-series/renee-fleming-voices/