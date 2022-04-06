The Choral Arts Society of Washington and Washington Performing Arts to Present LIVING THE DREAM...SINGING THE DREAM

The Choral Arts Society of Washington and the combined gospel choirs of Washington Performing Arts will co-present treasured annual event Living the Dream...Singing the Dream tribute concert on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7pm,rescheduled from January 30, 2022.

The performance pays tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. while celebrating the power of music, collaboration, and human spirit. The program ​​transcends race, age, and gender to unite all who honor Dr. King's ideals. During the performance, Choral Arts will also present its 2022 Humanitarian Award to visionary and cultural activist, LaTosha Brown.

"As one of our most beloved annual events, we are thrilled to bring Living the Dream...Singing the Dream, the joyful celebration to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., back to the stage with our partner Washington Performing Arts,'' says Choral Arts Executive Director Tad Czyzweski. "Our founder Norman Scribner conceived the idea for this concert in 1969 after the riots and assassination of Dr. King. It's an honor and privilege to shine a light on the impact of Dr. King and celebrate individuals who are keeping his dream alive."

Favorites such as You're the Lifter, My Soul's Been Anchored, Why Do We Sing, and the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by Nolan Williams' We are the ones to heal our land will be sung by the Choral Arts Symphonic Chorus and Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choirs. NBC4 News Anchor, Shawn Yancy, will host the program. This year's honoree, LaTosha Brown, has shown incredible leadership through her dedication to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brown is a nationally recognized, "go-to" expert in Black Voting Rights and Voter Suppression, Black Women's Empowerment, and Philanthropy. She is the Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter Fund and Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute and has worked in 23 different countries including Kenya, Guyana and Brazil. Her next mission involves resourcing and empowering women across the diaspora.

"Dr. King's legacy has long inspired this collaboration and indeed the mission and vision of the Washington Performing Arts's Gospel Music Choirs," says President and CEO of Washington Performing Arts Jenny Bilfield. "The collaboration between artistic and music directors, performers, and organizations speaks to the commitment to a shared community and collective effort. We look forward to sharing a great evening of music, tribute, remembrance, and celebration alongside each other."

Featured Performers:

-Ralph Alan Herndon, soloist

-The Choral Arts Society of Washington

-Scott Tucker, Artistic Director

-Washington Performing Arts Men, Women, and Children of the Gospel Choirs

Michele Fowlin & Theodore Thorpe III, Artistic Directors

Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase at the Choral Arts Box Office 202. 244.3669 or by visiting: https://choralarts.org/living-the-dream-singing-the-dream/

Tickets are also available through Washington Performing Arts at 202.785.9727 and the Kennedy Center Box Officeat 202.467.4600.