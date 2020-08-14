The 16th Annual DC JazzFest Announces Lineup

The festival runs September 24-28 online.

The DC Jazz Festival (DCJF) has announced the full roster of performers for The 16th Annual DC JazzFest. This year's festival will be streamed live from our Nation's Capital from September 24th through 28th as we take our world-class jazz programming to the global stage for the very first time.

The lineup features some of the biggest names in jazz, showcasing international superstars alongside some exciting, homegrown talent. Audience members can watch any of the 2020 #DCJazzFest performances for free on Gather by EventsDC or at Fans.com.

This year's full 2020 DC JazzFest lineup includes: Danilo Perez, Marc Cary, Matthew Whitaker, Allyn Johnson and Sonic Sanctuary, Frédéric Yonnet, The String Queens, Ben Williams Christie Dashiell, Nasar Abadey Trio, Jack Kilby & The Front Line, Baby Rose, Cecily, The Chuck Brown Band, Blacks' Myths, Giveton Gelin, Allison Au, Heidi Martin and Herb Scott.

"DC JazzFest is proud to bring world-class jazz performances to the global stage in our 16th edition," said DC Jazz Festival Executive Director Sunny Sumter. "Celebrating the real DC, performances will stream from neighborhoods across the city."

Learn more about the artists and how to partake in this year's festivities here.

As part of the festival we will also be presenting the DCJazzPrix Finals, our annual competition that recognizes and supports jazz bands from around the world - happening Sunday, September 27th.

i??The five finalists for 2020 are: Camilla George, DreamRoot, EJB Quartet, Reis-Demuth-Wiltgen and Mike Casey

Each band will compete at the DCJazzPrix Finals at the 16th Annual DC JazzFest at Union Stage at The Wharf. The response from DCJazzPrix's "virtual" audience will be a vital factor in the determination of the winner, and audience members will be vote on their favorite finalists to help crown a champion. Aside from gaining significant exposure, the winner will be awarded a $15,000 cash prize and benefit from a yearlong association with DCJF to assist in their professional development. The winner will also have a future main stage performance at DC JazzFest as well as a NYC showcase opportunity at Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

The DCJazzPrix prize is made possible by the generous support of Conrad Kenley and the Galena-Yorktown Foundation. Read more about the five finalists in advance of the competition.

For more information about the 2020 DC Jazz Fest, including schedule updates, please stay connected to the DC Jazz Festival at dcjazzfest.org.

