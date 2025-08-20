THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW is Coming to Imagination Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Imagination Stage will bring the perennial favorite The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show beautifully to life on stage. The show runs September 17-October 15. Reviewers are invited to Opening on Saturday, September 20 at 4:00 or to any performance thereafter.

Beloved by children for generations, Eric Carle's children's books come off the page and onto the stage in this unforgettable theatrical experience, created by Jonathan Rockefeller and directed by Nikki Mirza. The global sensation The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been performed over 2,000 times worldwide including sold out shows in Australia, New York, the United Kingdom, Dubai, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium, Luxemburg, the Netherlands–and Bethesda. It returns to Imagination Stage after a sold-out run in 2023. With seventy-five larger-than-life puppets and original music, this Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominated production follows everyone's favorite characters from “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “The Very Lonely Firefly,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks,” and, of course, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” See a video promo here.

From a lumbering brown bear, to a curious caterpillar, to a fleet of rubber ducks, and many other creatures, Carle's beautiful illustrations come to life through puppetry, original music, and talented performers. "I am so thrilled to bring The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show back to Imagination Stage's audience," says Kathryn Chase Bryer, Imagination Stage's Director of Theatre. "I have loved this story for many years, having read it to my own children (who are now adults!) and brought it to life in countless drama classrooms over the years. The artistry of this production is thrilling, from the masterful puppet design to the sophistication of the music composition. I am looking forward to hearing audiences young and old chime in with our professional actors as they say 'and he was still hungry!'"

On October 4 at 1:00 and October 11 at 10:00, we present Spanish-language performances of the show, titled La Oruga Muy Hambrienta Espectáculo. Chief Artistic Programming Officer, Joanne Lamparter, sees this as an accessible and inclusive way for Spanish-speaking families to share this special experience with their young children. “We are thrilled to give children and families whose primary language is Spanish a chance to see a show at Imagination Stage. And we hope they will come back this winter for Balloonacy, which is movement based and accessible to all.” To read this press release in Spanish, go here and press the translate button.l

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, based on the beloved books by Eric Carle, is best for ages 3-8 and runs from September 17 to October 15, 2025 in Imagination Stage's Annette M. and Theodore N. Lerner Family Theatre in the Jim and Carol Trawick Imagination Stage building. Shows for the general public are Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00 and 1:00 and some weekdays at 10:30. Tickets are $15 and up and may be purchased online at imaginationstage.org, in person at Imagination Stage's box office, or via phone at 301-280-1660. Group rates are available for parties of 10+.

The cast is composed of talented puppeteer/actors, including Jordan Essex, Mollie Greenberg, and Cristina Sanchez; the Lighting Designer is Helen Garcia-Alton, the Sound Designer is Ian Vespermann, and the Puppet Coach is Matthew Pauli. Samantha Leahan is Stage Manager.

Special Performances

Meet the Actors (a chance to say hello and pose for pictures with members of the cast following the performance)

–Sunday, September 21 at 1:00

–Saturday, September 27 at 10:00

–Sunday, September 28 at 10:00

–Saturday, October 4 at 4:00

–Sunday, October 5 at 1:00

–Saturday, October 11 at 4:00

–Sunday, October 12 at 1:00

Spanish Language Performances

–Saturday, October 4 at 1:00

–Saturday, October 11 at 10:00

Access & Inclusion is a core value and program of Imagination Stage. In our professional theatre, that takes the form of having ASL-interpreted and Sensory-Friendly/Inclusive performances of every show. For The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, those performances are:

ASL-Interpreted performance: September 27 at 10:00

Sensory-Friendly/Inclusive performance: September 28 at 10:00



The 2025-2026 season will continue with The Snowman and the Snowdog from November 19, 2025-January 4, 2026. Classes for children of all ages in creative drama, acting, musical theatre, dance, and filmmaking, as well as performance opportunities, start on September 15.