THE SHOW MUST GO ON! Rescheduled at The McLean Community Players

The McLean Community Players' production of The Show Must Go On! A Musical Revue will be presented on the weekend of Sept. 23-24, 2022, at McLean's Alden Theater. This gala production marks the return of MCP to the Alden after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic. It features songs from many of the musicals MCP has done and songs from some shows MCP hopes to do in the future.

The cast is led by co-directors Jess Rawls and Michael Replogle. Jess Rawls is an actor, playwright, and director. Michael Replogle is an actor, award-winning director, and theater educator. He directed MCP's award-winning production of Legally Blonde in 2012. The cast includes both performers who have appeared previously in MCP shows and several talented newcomers. Jess and Michael say about The Show Must Go On, "We are revisiting favorite MCP productions from the past and then moving on to exciting new productions currently available. Hopefully audiences will be reminded of old favorites and get a taste of what MCP's future might hold with their help."

The Show Must Go On! will run the weekend of Sept. 23-24, 2022. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 4:00 p.m. at the Alden Theatre in the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, VA 22101.Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for McLean tax district residents, seniors, and older students; and $10 for ages 9

and younger. The group (10 or more) rate is $15. Tickets are available at www.McLean Players.org, by phone at 866.811.4111, and at the Alden Box Office.

The McLean Community Players, based in McLean, Virginia, is committed to doing theater for the community, in the community, with the community and sustained by the community. MCP made extra efforts during the auditions for The Show Must Go On! to select vocalists from all ages, diverse identities, and more to represent our diverse, talented community. This MCP intentional focus aligns with the MCC vision to have diversity representation in performances. We have multiple representatives in our cast and production crew.

Production Team for The Show Must Go On!

Co-Directors .................................................................... Jess Rawls, Michael Replogle

Co-Producers ............................................................................. Shaun Moe, Claire Tse

Music Director.......................................................................................... Bart MacMillan

Stage Manager ............................................................................................. Karen Veltri

Assistant Stage Manager........................................................................... Camila Uechi

Set Artistic Painter........................................................................... Adrienne Gammons

Sound/Projections Operator............................................................................ Claire Tse

Lighting Designer/Operator ......................................................................... Braden Aust

Light Operator.......................................................................................... Emily Besuden

Spot Operator.......................................................................................... Shauna Abston

Webmaster........................................................................................ George Farnsworth

Publicity .............................................................................................. Cathy Farnsworth

House Manager ....................................................................................... Bunny Bonnes

Vocalists for The Show Must Go On!

Shakil Azizi

Jennifer Levy

Josie Morgan

Brooke Nyren

Jennifer Soraya Rose

George Edward Willis

Shelby Young