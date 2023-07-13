THE ROAD TO THE END Makes DC Premiere This Week

Performances run July 13-23.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Local Playwright and Northern Virginia native Bella Panciocco is having her D.C. premiere of the new play, The Road to the End, with the DC Capital Fringe Festival at the DCJCC- Theatre J. 

The Road to the End is a story about an adventurous father, Steve, and his conversely risk-averse son, Henry, embarking upon a road trip to visit the Grand Canyon. Along the way, they pick up a witty hitchhiker, Dabria, who encourages them to rediscover their childlike spirits. Set against the scene of lonely highways and vast landscapes, their journey is muddled with trials and tribulations. The found family shoulders the burden of grief together through humor and heart; even in the face of adversity, their momentum and persistence are unstoppable.

Bella Panciocco is an emerging playwright, actress, and theater artist based in the DMV area. She is a recent graduate of George Mason University, where she obtained her B.F.A. in Acting. Her love of writing started when she was a young child, but her love of playwriting emerged four years ago in her first year of college. Panciocco’s plays Tomorrow Is My Day and The Moon Is Changing and So Are We were featured in George Mason University’s ten-minute play festival, The Mason Players Originals, and 1,001 Plays international play exchange. Panciocco’s My Angel was also featured in 4615 Theatre Company’s Q-Fest.

Throughout its evolution, both the narrative and the artists involved in this play have undergone remarkable growth. It all began with a soul-stirring moment of inspiration at the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon, where solace was found by Panciocco in the face of her grandfather's loss. From the initial workshop reading in 2022 to the recent collegiate premiere, the script has consistently transformed, mirroring the transformative journey embarked upon by the dedicated team.

During this creative process, deep and meaningful connections have been formed through the core themes of the narrative: reminiscing cherished memories, navigating the intricate paths of growing up, and embarking on exhilarating adventures. This play holds immense significance for the passionate young artists who have poured their hearts into its creation. Panciocco is thrilled to bring forth her profoundly personal story—a heartfelt tribute to her family—to the community.

The company's aim is to create a shared experience that resonates universally, fostering a connection with audiences and encouraging them to share and engage in dialogue about their own stories. "The Road to the End," a 75-minute production, fearlessly delves into the exploration of toxic masculinity, grief, and the enduring bonds of familial connections. With unwavering courage, the audience is invited to join the journey, where Panciocco and the team offer a powerful and interconnected experience.


 

The Road to the End’s inaugural actors and production team stars up-and-coming DC theater artists Aadith Iyer (Henry), Sage Munson (Steve), and Jessica Nguyen (Dabria). They are joined by castmates Keaton Lazar (Young Henry), Hansin Arvind (Young Steve), Kendall Huheey (Young Diana/Fight Captain), Michael Jarvis (Banks/Dabria’s Stepdad), Bertem Demirtas (Tow Truck Driver), and Toni Avonne (Dabria and Young Diana Understudy)

Megan Gray Lederman directs this production and features work by Darren Badley (Assistant Director), Brett Womack (Composer), Samba Pathak (Stage Manager), Sarah Strunk (Assistant Stage Manager), Caleb McMurty (Technical Director/Lighting Designer), Elisabeth Dupuy (Sound Designer), Hannah Griffith (Costume Designer), Steven Franco (Marketing and Content Director), and Mary Clare Bernier (Show Artwork).

For tickets and information, visit Click Here




