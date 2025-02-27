THE OUTSIDERS, & JULIET and More Set for Broadway In Richmond New Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Presenter Nederlander National Markets has revealed the line-up for the 2025 - 2026 Broadway In Richmond six-show subscription series, plus an add-on option, all productions will be performed at the Altria Theater. The season is about the spectacle and magic of live theater, with four Richmond premieres, the return of two family favorites, and an iconic musical as an add-on.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO: November 4 - 9, 2025 for 8 performances

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: January 20 - 25, 2026 for 8 performances

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: March 3 - 8, 2026 for 8 performances

THE OUTSIDERS: March 24 - 29, 2026 for 8 performances

THE WIZ: April 21 - 26, 2026 for 8 performances

& JULIET: May 12 - 17, 2026 for 8 performances

Available as an add-on for subscription packages:

LES MISERABLES: December 2 - 7, 2025 for 8 performances

As each individual engagement approaches, the on-sale dates for the public to purchase tickets will be announced. Group sales opportunities (groups of 10+) will be available for all shows, and student rush tickets for most shows will also be available. Digital lotteries will be held for every show of the Broadway in Richmond series. The season schedule is subject to change and additional add-on shows may be announced at a later date.

To guard against fraud, please exercise caution when purchasing tickets online. Visit these official websites, and www.AltriaTheater.com to purchase online. Broadway In Richmond's authorized ticketing partner is ETIX therefore tickets purchased from any other vendor may not be valid or guaranteed.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Tuesday, November 4, - Sunday, November 9, 2025 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of five Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush ... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, January 20 - Sunday, January 25, 2026 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Richmond in 2026.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film's creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"), alongside hit songs from the movie including "The Power of Love," "Johnny B. Goode," "Earth Angel," and "Back in Time."

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it'll change musical theatre history forever.

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Tuesday, March 3 - Sunday, March 8, 2026 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney's first North American production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs "Be Our Guest" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

THE OUTSIDERS

Tuesday, March 24 - Sunday, March 29, 2026 with 8 performances at Altria Theater. The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. HINTON's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman &Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging...and the realization that there is still "lots of good in the world."

THE WIZ

Tuesday, April 21 - Sunday, April 26, 2026 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

THE WIZ returns "home" to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway-from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

& JULIET

Tuesday, May 12 - Sunday, May 17, 2026 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love-her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"-all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

ADD-ON SHOW. ADD TO SEASON TICKET PACKAGE TO SECURE SEATS BEFORE THE GENERAL PUBLIC

LES MISERABLES

Tuesday, December 2 - Sunday, December 7, 2025 with 8 performances at Altria Theater

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. The magnificent score of LES MISERABLES includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISERABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

