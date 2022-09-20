THE LION IN WINTER At Everyman Theatre Begins October 18

All is fair in love and war, as Everyman Theatre presents James Goldman's modern-day classic, THE LION IN WINTER. Directed by Everyman Theatre's Founder and Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi, THE LION IN WINTER runs October 18 through November 13.

Tickets for THE LION IN WINTER start at $29 and are on sale now. Standard box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10am until 4pm, and Saturdays from 12pm until 4pm. Visit everymantheatre.org or call 410.752.2208 for more information.

A family feud of imperial proportions! Set during Christmas 1183, THE LION IN WINTER tells the wickedly amusing tale of King Henry II (played by Resident Company Member Jefferson A. Russell); his imprisoned queen, Eleanor of Aquitaine (played by Resident Company Member Deborah Hazlett); and their three entitled, double-dealing sons who vie for the throne. Best known for the film adaptation starring Peter O'Toole and Katharine Hepburn, this viciously funny drama filled with betrayal, treachery, and yes, love, is a high-stakes chess game where the rules constantly change and no one is spared the sword. As Eleanor puts it, "Every family has its ups and downs," and this royal family is no exception.

"What a twisted bunch!" says Lancisi. "Whether it's his wife Eleanor of Aquitaine or his ambitious sons or even the King of France, everyone wants a piece of King Henry II's realm. THE LION IN WINTER is like Succession meets The Crown in the Middle Ages. Nothing is off limits. The objective is to be king no matter what. This hilarious, cunning, double-crossing power play has audiences guessing at every turn who will win out in the end.

"Ultimately, it's a love story between arguably the two most powerful monarchs in British history. They love each other and love to hate each other so much that it's obvious they were meant for one another."

The cast for THE LION IN WINTER features Resident Company Members Deborah Hazlett (Sense and Sensibility, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig), Hannah Kelly (Sense and Sensibility, Behold A Negress), Zack Powell (Sense and Sensibility, The Skin of Our Teeth), and Jefferson A. Russell (Flyin' West, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig). Additional cast includes Ryan Dalusung (Dot), Grant Emerson Harvey (And Baby Makes Seven), and Ben Ribler (The Great Society).

The creative team includes, in addition to Lancisi, Dan Conway (Set Design), David Burdick (Costume Design), Juan Juarez (Lighting Design), Kathy Ruvuna (Sound Design), Lewis Shaw (Fight/Intimacy), and Robyn Quick (Dramaturg). Cat Wallis is the stage manager, with Molly Prunty as assistant stage manager.

Everyman Theatre is supported in part by grants from The Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), The Citizens of Baltimore County, and Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

THE LION IN WINTER

By James Goldman

Directed by Vincent M. Lancisi

October 18 - November 13, 2022

Special Opportunities

Pay What You Choose: Sunday, October 16 at 7pm.

TNT: Theatre Night for Teens: Sunday, October 16 at 7pm. Students in grades 9-12 are invited to the ultimate social event for teens who want to see a play, meet other teens interested in theatre, and engage directly with the artists who create professionally. Tickets are $10 and include dinner and conversation with artists pre-show. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198030®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Feverymantheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/community/tnt-theatre-night-for-teens/

Midweek Matinee: Wednesday, November 2 at 1pm. (Note: There are matinee performances every Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.)

Cast Conversation: Thursday, November 3 at 7:30pm. Join the cast for a post-show discussion.

Childcare Matinee: Sunday, November 6 at 2pm. The Everyman Theatre Education and Community Engagement staff will provide childcare for audience members' children ages 3 - 12 during the show. This service is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, at a discretionary rate. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198030®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Feverymantheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/community/childcare-matinees/

