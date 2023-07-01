THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Announces New Cast and Cities for 2023-2024

New cities for the 2023-2024 season include Providence, Ft. Lauderdale, Seattle, Boston, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington DC, San Antonio, and many more.

By: Jul. 01, 2023

NETworks Presentations and the producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON North American Tour have announced new casting as the musical prepares for another season on the road. Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON launched a new North American tour in September 2022, playing more than 50 cities since then. New cities for the 2023-2024 season include Providence, Ft. Lauderdale, Seattle, Boston, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington DC, San Antonio, and many more. The current tour route can be found at  TheBookofMormonTour.com.

The current cast for the national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON features Sam McLellan as Elder Price, Sam Nackman as Elder Cunningham, Keke Nesbitt as Nabulungi, Sean Casey Flanagan as Elder McKinley, Lamont J. Whitaker as Mafala Hatimbi, Trevor Dorner as Missionary Training Center Voice/Price's Dad/Joseph Smith/Mission President, and Dewight Braxton Jr. as General. The Ensemble features, Gideon Chickos, Jarius Miquel Cliett, Matthew DantJustin ForwardCraig Franke, Lars Hafell, Kisakye, Vance KlassenEvan LennonJoey MyersTrinity PoseyThomas Ed PurvisMichelle RayKyle Segar, and Chelsea M. Smith. Swings for the tour include Bernie BaldassaroDevon Buchanan, Matt Cosco, Tianna DavisAaron Chancellor GilmerEliah B. JohnsonConnor Olney, and Reynel Reynaldo.

With twelve years and counting on Broadway and close to a decade on tour, THE BOOK OF MORMON has played to over 19 million fans to date. Produced by NETworks Presentations, the new tour has been built to play in even more theatres across the country.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey ParkerRobert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com





