Synetic Theater Announces World Premiere Production of Maria Simpkins and Emily Whitworth's CINDERELLA

SYNETIC THEATER has announced the world premiere production of Maria Simpkins and Emily Whitworth's CINDERELLA, with choreography by Janine Baumgardner* and compositions by Konstantine Lortkipanidze*. CINDERELLA will play a limited engagement at Synetic Theater (1800 South Bell Street, Arlington, VA). Previews begin Saturday, November 27 and continue through Sunday, December 26. Opening Night is Monday, November 29 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $15-$30 and are available at https://synetictheater.org/event_pages/cinderella/.

Just in time for the holidays, Cinderella joins their family series repertoire! A creative team of all women brings us the magical tale of a striking clock, a glass slipper, and a brave young woman who dares to pursue her wildest dreams. Join them for this enchanting modern re-telling of the classic story of family feuds, class rifts, and finding the courage to discover who you truly are.

"From performing as a company member to adapting to now co-directing, I am thrilled to expand my experience with Synetic - especially with this team of creators". - Emily Whitworth

"It's an absolute pleasure to continue my journey with Synetic. The excitement that their cast, creative and administrative teams inspire is, well frankly, a bit magical." - Maria Simpkins

The production stars Covenant Babatunde as Stepsister, Pablo Guillen as Prince, Irene Hamilton* as Valet, Karina Hilleard as Fairy Godmother, Maria Simpkins as Cinderella and Robert Bowen Smith* as Stepfather. The understudies are Joshua Cole Lucas and Amber Smithers.

The production features scenic design by Aleksandr Shiriaev, costume design by Moyenda Kulemeka, and lighting design by Ian Claar. Jenn Nichols is the sound designer, Emily Carbone is the props designer and Claire Fogle is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

CINDERELLA plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, December 26:

Saturday, November 27, 2021 2PM (PREVIEW)

Sunday, November 28, 2021 2PM (PREVIEW)

Monday, November 29, 2021 7PM (OPENING NIGHT)

Saturday, December 4, 2021 11AM and 2PM

Saturday, December 11, 2021 11AM and 2PM

Saturday, December 18, 2021 11AM and 2PM

Thursday, December 23, 2021 11AM

Sunday, December 26th, 2021 2PM

Performance schedule may vary. Opening Night, November 29, 2021 at 7pm by Invitation Only

Special Event: Princess Tea Party on Saturday, December 11th at 1pm

Join them for a special tea party with Cinderella and friends in between their performances on Saturday, December 11th. There will be crafts, cookies, and photo opportunities.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for kids, 2 and under are free and available at https://synetictheater.org/event_pages/cinderella/ or in-person at the box office (located in the underground Crystal City Shops - 1800 S. Bell St. Arlington, VA 22202 - ONLY open an hour before showtime), or via phone at: (703) 824-8060 x117 (4pm-6pm Tuesday through Friday).

Running Time: approximately 50-60 minutes

Website: https://synetictheater.org/event_pages/cinderella/