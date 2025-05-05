Studio Theatre To Host A NIGHT AT THE PARADISE Annual Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On May 12, 2025, Studio will open its doors to its most esteemed supporters for its Annual Benefit. This year, guests are invited to “A Night at the Paradise,” inspired by Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue, the immersive production currently occupying The Victor Shargai Theatre.

For a small group of Studio’s event sponsors, the evening will begin with a drink tasting on the set of Paradise Blue, accompanied by live jazz performances. All guests will gather for a cocktail reception, followed by a seated dinner provided by Spilled Milk. Attendees will enjoy live performances of beloved jazz standards by local favorites like Felicia Curry and Roz White, along with a live auction of exclusive experiences, including travel, dining, and shopping

Tickets are already sold out to this one-night-only event, which supports Studio’s mission to create powerful theatre in intimate spaces. Projects like the student matinee program, which gives DC public and charter school students a chance to experience contemporary theatre, or Studio’s Fellows-in-Residence Program, which gives early-career theatre professionals a year of full-time experience in the theatre industry, rely on the generous contributions of donors. Studio’s staff and artists look forward to welcoming those donors for a truly special experience at the Annual Benefit.

