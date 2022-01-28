Studio Theatre Postpones SWEEPING PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS To Fall 2022

Studio Theatre has announced today that it is postponing People, Places & Things, the production that was scheduled to inaugurate its new Victor Shargai Theatre under the direction of Artistic Director David Muse. Originally scheduled to open March 16, 2022, the production will now be part of Studio's 2022-2023 season and staged in the Fall. Patrons and subscribers have been notified of this change.



A culmination of pandemic pressures and constraints led to the postponement. The ambitious production, a sweeping drama about addiction and recovery by playwright Duncan Macmillan, was stalled by supply chain delays, staffing shortages, and concerns about mounting a show that has a sizable cast.



Emma is an actress. She also has an addiction, and it's trying to kill her. In rehab, but not ready for recovery, Emma just wants to escape-through drugs, through performing, through anything that lets her make her own reality. David Muse inaugurates the Victor Shargai Theatre with a production that evokes the vivid and disorienting world of intoxication and lies as Emma decides whether to fight for her recovery and the people, places, and things she'll face there.



