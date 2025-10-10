Studio Theatre Appoints Jess Chayes as Associate Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Studio Theatre has announced that Jess Chayes has joined the organization as its new Associate Artistic Director. An award-winning director and producer of new work, Chayes brings extensive experience in theatre-making and leadership to the DC institution.

Chayes previously served as Associate Artistic Director at Northern Stage, where she was an inaugural member of the BOLD Theater Women’s Leadership Circle. She is also a founding co-artistic director of the New York-based ensemble The Assembly, with whom she has co-created and directed eleven original productions. Her work has been developed with Playwrights Horizons, The Vineyard Theatre, and The New Group, among others.

A member of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company’s new work department, Chayes is also a founding member of the New Georges Jam artists lab and a NYTW Usual Suspect. Her honors include the 2017 Lucille Lortel Award from the League of Professional Theater Women and the 2019 Collaboration Award from the Women in the Arts & Media Coalition.

Her directing credits include Next Year in Connecticut (sheNYC), Misery (Warehouse Theatre), Smart (Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre), In Corpo (The Assembly), Jane Anger (Shakespeare Theatre Company and Jen Campos Productions), Off Peak (Hudson Stage Company and 59E59), The Antelope Party (Dutch Kills), and Jordan (Northern Stage).

“Jess brings a wealth of producing, directing, and new work development experience,” said Artistic Director David Muse. “She’s seasoned and enthusiastic, knows the DC scene well, and brings a point of view that complements Studio’s sensibility. She comes highly recommended—and I’m looking forward to the commitment and perspective she’ll bring to the DC theatre community and her work here at Studio.”

Chayes succeeds Danilo Gambini, who departs to pursue freelance directing opportunities following recent work at Studio on Wipeout and The Heart Sellers. Gambini will next direct A Case for the Existence of God by Samuel D. Hunter at Mosaic Theater.

About Studio Theatre

Founded in 1978, Studio Theatre is one of Washington, DC’s leading producers of contemporary theatre. Over more than four decades, the company has presented more than 350 productions and received 78 Helen Hayes Awards. Studio is dedicated to intimate storytelling, artistic excellence, and inclusive community engagement.