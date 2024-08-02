Spotlight: A NUMBER at Edge of the Universe Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edge of the Universe Theater presents this riveting work, hailed as “stunning” by The New York Times, played by real-life father and son David Bryan Jackson* and Max Jackson*.

Caryl Churchill’s A Number is set in a day-after-tomorrow future, where a father plagued by guilt and remorse has secretly cloned his son, hoping to avoid his parenting mistakes. But as each son learns what he really is, horrifying revelations emerge in an emotionally fraught, thought-provoking work that wrestles with identity, nature versus nurture, and the perils of science.



GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

August 8-September 1

Gunston Theater II

Arlington, VA





