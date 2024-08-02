News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: A NUMBER at Edge of the Universe Theater

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

By: Aug. 02, 2024
Spotlight: A NUMBER at Edge of the Universe Theater Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Edge of the Universe Theater presents this riveting work, hailed as “stunning” by The New York Times, played by real-life father and son David Bryan Jackson* and Max Jackson*.
Caryl Churchill’s A Number is set in a day-after-tomorrow future, where a father plagued by guilt and remorse has secretly cloned his son, hoping to avoid his parenting mistakes. But as each son learns what he really is, horrifying revelations emerge in an emotionally fraught, thought-provoking work that wrestles with identity, nature versus nurture, and the perils of science.

LATEST NEWS

Spotlight: A NUMBER at Edge of the Universe Theater
Cast and Creative Team Set for JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING at Arena Stage
Library of Congress Reveals Recipients of 2024 Music Commissions From Koussevitzky Foundation
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL & More Lead Washington, DC's August 2024 Top Theatre Shows


GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW
August 8-September 1
Gunston Theater II
Arlington, VA

 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos