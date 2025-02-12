News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Signature & Wolf Trap to Present Fifth Annual Broadway In The Park This Summer

The yearly concert will be on Saturday, June 28 at 8PM.

By: Feb. 12, 2025
Signature & Wolf Trap to Present Fifth Annual Broadway In The Park This Summer
​Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts will present their fifth annual musical theater collaboration, Broadway in the Park. The yearly concert will be on Saturday, June 28 at 8PM. Tickets will be available for purchase starting on Friday, February 28 at 10AM.

This collaborative performance will feature Broadway's brightest stars alongside the Signature Theatre voices you've come to know and love performing with the Signature Orchestra led by Jon Kalbfleisch. Matthew Gardiner directs this popular summer performance.

Experience unforgettable live performances of your favorite show tunes as Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap come together for the fifth annual Broadway in the Park.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Date and Time:
Saturday, June 28 at 8PM

Venue:
Wolf Trap – Filene Center
1551 Trap Road
Vienna, VA 22182


 





