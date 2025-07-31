Signature Theatre Reveals Brand-New Education Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Signature Theatre is opening the Signature Theatre Education Studios, a newly-renovated facility located at 2784 South Arlington Mill Drive in Arlington, VA 22206. Situated just down the street from Signature, these studios will expand access to Signature’s education programs for all ages, deepen their training offerings to include classes and workshops for everyone from novices to pros, and allow students to engage in more meaningful ways year-round. The Signature Theatre Education Studios include two state-of-the-art classrooms, two private coaching rooms, and expanded office space for Signature’s Education department.

In coordination with the opening of this facility, Signature will introduce a new slate of classes to its education programming this fall. These new offerings will include Musical Theater Fundamentals, a crash course in musical theater basics for students aged 11-14; Ace the Musical Theater Audition, a six-week training program for pre-professional and professional actors wanting to hone any audition skills; and Musical Theater Dance Class, a fun and energetic dance class series for adults at any and all levels. Pricing and registration information can be found at SigTheatre.org.

“Education has been central to Signature Theatre's mission for over 30 years, and Signature Education is now reaching nearly 10,000 people a year,” said Signature Education Director David Zobell. “The Signature Theatre Education Studios will expand our outreach even further, providing us space for programming for every interested artist and audience member. With classic Signature programming like Overtures and Signature Conservatory, matched with newly announced programs and others in development, the possibilities presented by the opening of the Education Studios are truly endless.”

“Signature has always valued the opportunity to serve and enrich our local community through our educational outreach into Arlington and surrounding counties, and our new Education Studios will allow Signature to significantly augment this essential programming,” said Signature Managing Director Maggie Boland. “This expansion demonstrates Signature’s commitment to education and learning as cornerstones of our mission. We are excited to see how this additional facility will amplify Signature’s ability to impact students and community members of all ages in Arlington, the greater DC area, and beyond.”

“Amazon is proud to support Signature Theatre and its visionary arts education and theatrical training programs that foster creativity, confidence, and community, and provide valuable learning opportunities for students and artists”, said Patrick Phillippi, Amazon’s Head of Community Engagement for the Mid-Atlantic. “The Signature Theatre Education Studios represent an exciting investment in the next generation of artists and storytellers, and we are honored to help expand access to transformative arts experiences for students across the Northern Virginia region.”

“The Village at Shirlington is honored to partner with Signature Theatre on the development of a new arts education facility in the heart of Shirlington,” said Deidre Johnson, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Senior Vice President of Asset Management. “Arts education is vitally important to learning and to healthy communities, and we are proud to support Signature in its mission to impact students of all abilities through their sought-after education and theater training programs.”

Signature is grateful to Amazon and to Village at Shirlington for their partnership on this project, as well as to the foundation and individual donors that have contributed to the development of this new facility.

ABOUT FALL 2025 EDUCATION PROGRAMMING

Musical Theater Fundamentals

September 16 – December 2 from 6:00PM-7:30PM

Ages 11-14

A crash course in musical theater basics for students ages 11-14. Meet new friends as you learn how to focus your storytelling by synthesizing singing, dancing and acting skills into one unforgettable experience.

Tuition: $300; financial aid available

Signature Conservatory

September 10 – November 19 beginning at 7:00PM

Ages 14-18

The Signature Conservatory is a weekly session for the region’s strongest teenage actors to make the move from good actors to great actors. Hone your skills outside of the pressures of the rehearsal room, work with Signature’s acclaimed staff and award-winning affiliated theater artists, prepare for your college audition, and find connections with other young actors.

Tuition: $333; financial aid available

Ace the Musical Theater Audition

September 29 – November 10 from 7:00PM-9:00PM

Ages 18+

A six-week training program for professional and pre-professional actors with previous musical theater training or experience. Work with area industry artists on vocal warmups, dance calls, monologues, and demo tapes as they guide you through the audition process. From first introductions through final bows, sharpen your skills to nail that audition and get the job.

Tuition: $400; financial aid available

Musical Theater Dance Class

October 23 – December 4 from 7:00-8:00PM

Ages 18+

Choreographer and dancer Nikki Mirza (Round House Theatre’s INK, Olney Theatre Center’s Dance Nation) teaches a fun and energetic dance class series for all levels. Move and groove to some of your favorite musical theater songs in this one hour sweat-sesh. Sign up for the entire series or individually as your schedule permits.

Tuition: $150 for all six classes, or $25 per individual class