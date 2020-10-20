Signature Theatre Announces Signature Vinyl Cinematic Concert Featuring Shayna Blass, Natascia Diaz and More

The concert will be available for streaming on November 5th.

Signature Theatre has announced the new cinematic concert Signature Vinyl. This fully-produced, professionally filmed experience features 26 local singers and musicians, and was safely filmed at several outdoor locations across the DC area. The concert will be available for streaming on November 5th and tickets are now available at SigTheatre.org for a donation amount of $25 or more.

Put your records on for a sizzling tribute to the golden age of the turntable featuring the hits of Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Carole King, Marvin Gaye, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, Elton John and others. 19 of Signature's favorite performers including Nova Y. Payton, Natascia Diaz, Tracy Lynn Olivera and Robbie Schaefer team up with Mark G. Meadows and The Movement to put a spin on songs such as "September," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Signed Sealed Delivered (I'm Yours)," "Up on the Roof" and more in a cinematic concert.

"For years, Signature's cabarets have been bringing live music to our audiences and highlighting the incredible talent of DC artists," says Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. "Signature Vinyl is a celebration of the artists that make our stages so vibrant. While we can't gather together around the cabaret tables in the ARK Theatre to enjoy live music, we wanted to bring music into homes with this joyous cinematic concert."

"We are so proud to be back producing music again with our favorite artists," says Managing Director Maggie Boland. "We are also incredibly grateful for the tremendous support from Signature's community during this closure that has allowed us to pivot into film while maintaining the excellent artistic quality our audiences have known. Signature Vinyl is only the first of the many exciting projects that we will be announcing in the upcoming months and we look forward to sharing the rest soon."

Directed and conceived by Matthew Gardiner (A Chorus Line, West Side Story) with music direction by Mark G. Meadows, Signature Vinyl stars Shayna Blass (Signature's Freaky Friday, Theater J's The Last of Ballyhoo), Natascia Diaz (Signature's Passion, Broadway's Man of La Mancha), Christian Douglas (Signature's Gun & Powder, Arena Stage's Newsies), Jade Jones (Signature's Motown: The Reprise, Shakespeare Theatre's The Amen Corner), Rayshun Lamarr (Signature's Gun & Powder, NBC's The Voice), Mark G. Meadows (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam, Ain't Misbehavin'), Kevin McAllister (Signature's Blackbeard, Broadway's Come from Away), Crystal Mosser (Signature's Grand Hotel, Billy Elliot), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Passion, ARSNova's KPOP the Musical), Inès Nassara (Signature's Spunk, Ford Theatre's The Wiz), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature'sAssassins, A Little Night Music), Solomon Parker III (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', Monumental Theatre's Pippin), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Assassins, Shakespeare Theatre's The Amen Corner), Maria Rizzo (Signature's A Chorus Line, Arena Stage's Anything Goes), Robbie Schaefer (Signature's Light Years, Eddie From Ohio), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Gun & Powder, Ford Theatre's Into the Woods), Shayla S. Simmons (Signature's Dreamgirls, NextStop Theatre Company's The Mountaintop), Kanysha Williams (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', ArtsCentric's The Wiz), and Rachel Zampelli (Signature's Assassins, Olney Theatre's The Amateurs). Music accompaniment is by Mark G. Meadows and the The Movement, with Mark G. Meadows on keyboard, Eliot Seppa on bass, Jack Kilby and Dante Pope on drums, Deante Haggerty-Willis and Noah Pierce on guitar and Trey Sorrells on sax. The concert was filmed by Chiet Productions and edited by James Gardiner. Full bios are below.

Streaming tickets are available at SigTheatre.org for a donation of $25 or more.

