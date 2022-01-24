Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare Theatre Company Postpones OUR TOWN

The new performance dates will be May 12-June 12.

Jan. 24, 2022  
Shakespeare Theatre Company has postponed its production of Our Town. The new performance dates will be May 12-June 12. Ticketholders for the previous dates will be contacted shortly.

Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town continues to leave audiences awestruck with wonder and a shared sense of our humanity. Guided by an amiable stage manager, the theatre becomes turn-of-the-century Grover's Corners, where the occurrences of everyday life reveal universal truths about community and love, life, and death. "A hauntingly beautiful play" (The New York Times), Our Town is both deeply allegorical and endlessly captivating. Directed by STC's Associate Artistic Director Alan Paul (Camelot), Our Town will celebrate the artists who call the DMV-area home.

Learn more at https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/our-town-21-22/.


