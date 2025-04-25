SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Centerstage Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Something Rotten at Centerstage, with book By Karey Kirkpatrick & John O’Farrell, music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, and directed by Alyson Soma, will run May 23 – June 15, 2025.

Nick and Nigel Bottom are brothers in England during the Renaissance. It’s a glorious time for the arts, and they lead a wildly successful acting troupe…or, at least, they could be wildly successful, (probably…maybe), if a certain rockstar playwright would just stop publishing hit play after hit play! How, exactly, does one get out from under the shadow of the great William Shakespeare?? If you’re Nick, the answer is to pay a cut-rate soothsayer to figure out what The Next Big Thing in Theatre is going to be…so you can beat Shakespeare at his own game!

Rating: Recommended ages 12 and up due to suggestive content and occasional strong language.

This production features local actors Mauro Bozzo as William Shakespeare, David Breyman as Nick Bottom, Travis Tingvall as Nigel Bottom, Brooke Upton as Bea, Luciana Colello as Portia, Sophie Senn as Nostradamus, Joshua Wingerter as Shylock, Russel Campbell as Brother Jeremiah, Andrew Fry as Lord Clapham, Katheryne Elliott as Minstrel/Ensemble, Natalie Silva as Ensemble, Oliver Callahan as Ensemble, Hebron Solomon as Ensemble, Jared McKell as Ensemble, Shawn Torrey as Ensemble, Ted Gentry as Ensemble, Kaira Hensler as Ensemble, Bradley-James Alemao as Ensemble, and Katie Nelson and Haily Steffan as Ensemble/Performance Interns.

Something Rotten’s book is written by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O’Farrell, the music and lyrics are by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, and is directed by local director Alyson Soma. Daniel Wolfert is the music director, Rylie Latham is the choreographer, with Natalie Silva as assistant choreographer and dance captain, Niclas Olson is the tech director and set designer, Shannon C. Miller is the lighting designer, costumes are designed by Krista Lofgren, props by Jeffery Swiney-Weaver, set dressing is done by Jeff Wallace Jr., and sound designer as well as stage manager is Chelsea “Mo” Moniz. Chelsea, Tuppence Cooney as assistant stage manager, Evan Rees is the sound board operator. Other credits include: Daniel Wolfert playing keyboard, Andrew Gonzales on the drums, Chris Wallitner playing bass, and Stephanie Sheppard playing the wind instruments.

Comments