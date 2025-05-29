Rorschach Reveals Titles for 2025 MAGIC IN ROUGH SPACES New Play Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rorschach Theatre’s 2025 Magic in Rough Spaces New Play Lab will present a trio of staged readings of new plays, each featuring sample design elements to give audiences a taste of what a full production might feel like. Post-show conversations will offer opportunities for audiences to engage directly with the artists.

Before the readings, each playwright will spend three days in Washington, DC working with a director, dramaturg, actors, and designers to refine their scripts and explore their creative goals.

Rorschach solicited submissions from playwrights nationwide, seeking scripts that match the company’s signature style: epic yet intimate, blending mythology, the supernatural, and contemporary themes in a genre often described as magical realism or simply “impossible theatre.”

The 2025 Magic in Rough Spaces Scripts

THE SINGLE RAINDROP

By: Zachariah Ezer

Directed by: Henery Wyand

Dramaturgy by: Divinia Shorter

Video Designer: Kylos Brannon

June 14, 2025 @ 2PM

1020 Connecticut Avenue NW

When virtual reality comes to the Tell-Fara assisted living facility, Harry Moore searches for a place he can no longer find. Is memory failing him—or is the town’s racist past to blame?

About the Playwright:

Zachariah Ezer is a playwright and Assistant Professor of Performing Arts at Washington University in St. Louis. His work includes The Freedom Industry, Address the Body!, Legitime, and Black Women in Tech. He’s a Dramatists Guild Foundation Catalyst Fellow and has received commissions from MTC/Sloan Foundation, Theater J, and ACT. His work is published by Samuel French, Smith & Kraus, and others.

LOST GIRLS

By: Paige Conway

Directed by: Shana Laski

Dramaturgy by: Julia Marks

Set Design: Sarah Beth Hall

June 14, 2025 @ 8PM

1020 Connecticut Avenue NW

On the verge of adulthood, Edith decides to testify against her attacker. But as the trial twists against her, unexpected help arrives: the Lost Girls, a crew of vengeful women pirates from centuries past, returning to fight the battles women still face.

About the Playwright:

Paige Conway is a director, producer, stage manager, and playwright from Flint, MI, now based in Cleveland. Her play G-COMPLEX will premiere at the Women in Theatre Festival at Duluth Playhouse this summer. She is Associate Producer at Cleveland Public Theatre and has directed numerous premieres, including The Body Play and not-for-profit.

IT WILL ALL MAKE SENSE IN THE MORNING

By: Erica Smith

Directed by: Esteban Marmelejo-Suarez

Dramaturgy by: Jessica Singly

Set Design: August Henney

June 15, 2025 @ 2PM

1020 Connecticut Avenue NW

When they were children, Alastair took Sparrow’s nightmares and buried them under a tree. Now they’ve returned. Sparrow wants them gone again, but Alastair doesn’t remember how—and he’s battling demons of his own.

About the Playwright:

Erica Smith is a DC-based playwright and actor. She is a founding member of The Coil Project, serving as its Playwright in Residence and former co-Artistic Director. Her work has been performed at Silver Spring Stage, CHAW, and Teatro LATEA in NYC. She also co-hosts the Coil Project Variety Hour on Takoma Park Radio.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds