Review: WAITRESS at Olney Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the great joys of live theatre is watching an actor in a signature role, and from the moment MALINDA appears on stage as Jenna in Waitress at Olney Theatre Center, it's clear that this is a role she was born to play. She lights up the stage, her beautiful singing voice and sublime acting leading a stellar, and impressive cast that represents some of the best theatre talent in the DMV over the past few seasons.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a young woman with a gift for baking incredible pies. But she's stuck plying her trade in a small town diner, and trapped in a stifling, dead end marriage to an abusive, self-centered husband. Featuring the music of Grammy winning singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles, with a book by Jessie Nelson, and directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Waitress is the second regional premier in the Olney season, coming on the heels of Disney's Frozen. The creative and management team at Olney are developing quite a knack for re-imagining hit shows - this production is delightful, from the first notes to the last echoes of the finale.

Dodge's direction keeps the action moving briskly, and her choreography is clean and understated - this isn't a dance show, so the movement adds to the feel of the production, without overshadowing the wonderful storytelling. Music Director Christopher Youstra always brings out the best in a cast; for this show he leads a tight, polished, eight piece band that occupies a high platform in the upstage right corner of the stage, and we get the pleasure of watching these gifted musicians work, as a bonus. Scenic Designer Chen-Wei Liao has created a set that uses a clever mix of rolling pieces and units that rise through the floor to give the production a look and feel that is minimalist, but robust enough that it doesn't feel too spare. It checks the boxes for both aesthetics and function, making it a perfect space for the cast to work in.

And what a cast it is - a stellar collection of some of the best actors in the DMV, starting with the women playing Dawn (Ashley D. Nguyen, who delighted audiences in Signature's King of the Yees) and Becky (Allison Blackwell). Nguyen is adorably ditzy, without ever making Dawn annoying. Her scenes with Ogie (Sam C. Jones) are tender, sweet, and hilariously awkward, thanks to the loveably quirky Ogie that Jones has created. Becky could easily become a cliché, but Blackwell mixes sass, humanity and empathy in just the right proportions, and her scenes with Cal (Ethan Watermeier) provide some of the best plot twists in the show. David Socolar brings an extraordinarily deft touch to Dr. Pomatter - Socolar has created a nuanced character that changes to fit each moment of the show, and he has the acting chops, singing voice, and comedic timing to hold his own on stage with MALINDA - no small feat. Their intimate moments ring true, and their vocal duets are a musical treat. Rounding out this stellar cast are Jessica Bennett, whose Nurse Norma steals scenes with an arsenal of eye rolls and acerbic asides, and Bobby Smith and Greg Twomey, who both deliver strong performances as Joe and Earl, respectively.

David Socolar as Dr. Pomatter, MALINDA as Jenna,

and Jessica Bennett as Nurse Norma

in "Waitress" at Olney Theatre Center.

Photo: Teresa Castracane Photography

And then there's MALINDA. She fully inhabits Jenna, combining breathtaking vocals with a very natural, organic acting style. Every note and line is flawlessly delivered with an instinctive touch that lets Jenna move through a demanding range of emotions and situations in a way that is unforced and completely authentic. In her hands, She Used to Be Mine brought the show to a complete stop, as the Opening Night audience showered her with a sustained ovation.

High production values, and a stellar cast that brings amazing energy to every moment of the show makes this a must see production. Olney describes the content as PG-13 - there are several instances of adult language and situations, but it should be fine for most older middle schoolers.

Waitress runs at Olney Theatre Center through April 6th. (Olney announced on Opening Night that it had already been extended into April. Expect matinees and weekend shows to sell out quickly.) Running time is approximately 2:30, with one 15 minute intermission. For more information about Olney Theatre Center, click here.

Reader Reviews