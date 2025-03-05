Review: THE SCENARIOS at Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The play The Scenarios successfully proves the fact that it is impossible to fit the messiness and vagaries of life into the role-playing scenarios (that are well-intentioned) that society often employs to help with remediation and beneficial effects. This World Premiere that is being presented by Studio Theatre is an intriguing concept of a play that is very solidly produced by a tight acting ensemble, but I wish it could have been a bit longer to develop the backstories of the characters.

The play’s concept is that sensitivity training scenarios can be effective for helping the police to understand the serious issues that affect people such as depression, anxiety and so forth for emergency plans—and these issues are timely and necessary. The playwright Matthew Capodicasa portrays the training of two police personnel as they work hard to interact with two actors in various “scenarios.” These scenarios are rife with complexity and this group of four people are observed under the watchful eye of the facilitator Patricia (Alyssa Keegan).

Complications ensue under the directorial eye of Tiffany Nichole Greene as successive scenes play out like intense vignettes of ferocious power and subtlety. The professional acting skills of the character of Angie (played by Sarin Monae West) are so well developed in the role-playing of the scenarios, that soon all conventions explode and raw emotional truth about the background of Angie’s character emerges.

Playwright Matthew Capodicasa lets the events unfold naturally in order that the play can develp a very spontaneous feel. Questions are probed and issues are raised but, like much of modern theatre, they are never really answered in the interest of letting the audience use their own agency in coming to conclusions.

Director Greene exerts firm control of the proceedings as a series of scenes are crisply played –with each scene followed by a lighting black -out. Lighting design by Alberto Segarra is evocative.

The fourth wall is dropped as the audience watching the play become participants in observing the role-playing.

Joey Collins as Ned is truly winning as the role-playing paid actor who is jealous of the vast experience of his fellow member whose experience involves more professional gigs (an incisive performance by Sarin Monae West).

Keeley Miller as Sasha is superb in her characterization of a policewoman who must fight initial doubts about the effectiveness of training.

Joel Ashur as Charlie is very relaxed and natural in his role of the down to earth and friendly policeman.

Alyssa Keegan (Patricia) is marvelous as the facilitator who coordinates and observes the scenarios.

Set design by Afsoon Pajoufar is functional and eye-catching and the utilization of the apron of the stage is highly effective ---as it extends into the audience for more immediate engagement between the actors and the audience.

Costume design by Moyenda Kulemeka is appropriate for the material.

The play is so well developed that I was clamoring for even more backstory/context of each of the characters. This play ran only eighty minutes, and I hope that this fascinating and timely World Premiere can be developed into a two hour longer version.

Do not miss this timely Studio Theatre presentation!

Running Time: Eighty minutes with no intermission

The Scenarios runs through April 6, 2025, at the Studio Theatre located at 1501 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC, 20005.

Photo credit: L-R Sarin Monae West, Alyssa Keegan, and Joey Collins

in Studio Theatre's production of The Scenarios. Photo by Margot Schulman.

