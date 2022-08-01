Review: TEMPERED: A CABARET at 4615 Theatre Company

As is the case for many people these days, I feel like I'm carrying around a tremendous amount of rage. These last few years have been difficult, and the last few months have compounded on it in a significant way (thanks, SCOTUS). I was able to put down my rage briefly this summer for a work trip, but, when I returned, it was still there, increased by the peculiar frustration of having to pick it back up at all. So, when I heard that 4615 Theatre Company was hosting a cabaret focused on rage, I was intrigued.

tempered: a cabaret is 4615's post-pandemic return, and it feels incredibly fitting - not just the topic, but also the location. tempered is staged at the Dance Loft on 14th, the same location as 4615's final pre-pandemic performance, Museum 2040 (which was, incidentally, my last pre-pandemic review). After the dystopian nightmare that overshadowed the dystopian performance, Artistic Director Jordan Friend and the rest of the 4615 team felt that it was important to exorcize the performance space's demons - and their own.

tempered is an exploration of rage through speech and song, examining the types of rage we experience and how we process (or repress) it. Created and performed by Shaquille Stewart, Alani Kravitz, Jordanna Hernandez, and Jordan Friend, tempered is a clever and relatable take on an emotion we all know, but understand in radically different ways. This isn't some awkward "let's all scream together and everything will be perfect" exercise at your company retreat - it's a thoughtful, nuanced look at the ways we feel and process our lives and world. As Michelle Lynch, the show's dramaturg, puts it, this exploration is not enraging - in fact, it's rather heartfelt and often funny.

Jordanna Hernandez in tempered: a cabaret

All four performers are individually talented - in addition to performing covers of songs, they wrote their own monologues and even a few new tunes. But their chemistry and banter elevate the performance to something more than a collection of good numbers. From the opening disagreement to comments about song choices, the audience feels privy not just to a recital, but to the inner workings of a group of friends. The presentation is relatable, connecting to the audience just as effectively as their impressive performances. Kravitz's lovely singing voice is nicely balanced by her bold humor; Stewart's poetic verses and charming delivery are delightful; Friend's musical talents are fun and impressive while his storytelling is equally captivating; and Hernandez's clever delivery and outstanding rendition of My Chemical Romance enchant the audience.

Adding to the enormous talent on stage, the cast invited a guest performer to join as well; the performance I attended featured DC artist TK, who fit right in for the theme and tone of the evening. It was a nice touch to highlight another local artist, especially since adding a different performer each night adds an element of spontaneity that works well with this cast and production.

Alani Kravitz and Jordan Friend in tempered: a cabaret

While the cabaret setting doesn't require a whole lot of set or technical pieces, and the minimalist stage design allowed the performers to shine on their own, I will note that Dean Leong's astute lighting design was a nice enhancement to the performances. Paige Washington and Michelle Lynch's stage management also heightened the overall production (and Washington's introduction speech was very entertaining). As previously noted, Lynch also served as the dramaturg and oversaw the excellent sound design.

tempered isn't going to cure or remove your rage - it will still be there. But there's something freeing about leaning into it, about sharing it through music and poetry, that makes carrying it much more bearable.

4615 Theatre Company's tempered: a cabaret will hold its final performances on Friday, Augsut 5th and Saturday, August 6th. Run time is approximately one and a half hours with no intermission. Additional information and tickets can be found on the 4615 Theatre Company's website.

Photos courtesy of Ryan Maxwell Photography. Top/icon photo features Jordan Friend and Shaquille Stewart.