Review: RENÉE FLEMING AND THE NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA at Kennedy Center

With the size of theatrical orchestras being drastically cut, one of the few places left to hear a full string section is at a symphonic concert. What better symphony is there than YOUR National Symphony Orchestra (NSO)?

Maestro Gianandrea Noseda took to the podium this past weekend in the Concert Hall at Kennedy Center and delivered a stirring and audibly delightful evening of Richard Strauss and Johannes Brahms.

First up, we had selections from Strauss’ Capriccio. To be precise, the selections performed were “Introduction,” “Moonlight Music,” and the Final Scene. They featured several instrumental soloists and because you can never give too much credit to the musicians, they were Concertmaster/Principal First Violin Nurit Bar-Josef, Principal Violist Daniel Foster, Principal Cellist Dave Hardy, and Principal Horn Abel Pereira. There is nothing more pleasing to the ear than hearing these accomplished artists featured.

Renée Fleming. Photo by Scott Suchman.

As if you needed more reason to enjoy Capriccio, the soloist for the Final Scene was the acclaimed soprano/actress Renée Fleming. Hearing this accomplished artist sing live again just elevated this evening to a whole other level. Ms. Fleming never subscribed to the “park and bark” approach that is associated with many opera singers. She put huge emotion into her performance even in this concert format. This included the orchestral breaks where she kept acting her role rather than just standing there. You could tell she embodied her character both physically and vocally.

Maestro Gianandrea Noseda conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.

Photo by Scott Suchman.

Maestro Noseda then conducted Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68,” which is in four movements. All of the sections had a range of musical emotions ranging from huge and aggressive to quiet and more subtle.

As mentioned at the top of this review, both pieces were primarily string-based. Considering musical theatre is derived from the classical world, I wish modern musical theatre composers/orchestrators would write for a large string section again. Regardless of how good your software is, you can’t get that lush sound from a keyboard.

There is nothing better than hearing the stellar ensemble known as the NSO play some of the world’s greatest music. Add to that a personable and enthusiastic Maestro like Giananeda Noseda, and then top it off with one of the greatest sopranos of all time with Ms. Fleming. What you ended up with was a perfect evening of music. What could be better?

Running time: One hour and 45 minutes including one intermission.

Renée Fleming and the National Symphony Orchestra was a three-night engagement on October 17th through 19th, 2024, in the Concert Hall at Kennedy Center.

Lead photo credit: Renée Fleming, Maestro Giananeda Noseda and the National Symphony Orchestra. Photo by Scott Suchman.

