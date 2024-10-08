Review: POTUS at NextStop Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aaron Sorkin's original concept for The West Wing was a show depicting the behind-the-scenes workings of the White House, focusing on the President's top advisors and staff, with the President playing a very minor, cameo role. It quickly became apparent that the conceit wouldn't work for a television series that aspired to a long run, but Selina Fillinger uses an absentee Prez to great effect in the hilarious production of POTUS, or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, now playing at NextStop Theatre Company.

The show opens with Harriet (the President's Chief of Staff, brilliantly played by Lorraine Magee) struggling to keep a lid on the first of many crises she and her staff will deal with as a Marx Brothers movie kind of a day unfolds. The crisis in question is precipitated by the President unwittingly using the "c-word" (in reference to his wife), while addressing a room full of diplomats...with the First Lady (Margaret, delivered with droll wit by Lisa Hill-Corley) present. From there, things grow increasingly more bizarre, as Harriet, her assistant Stephanie (Rebecca Ballinger) and Press Secretary Jean (Sally Imbriano) attempt to deal with not only Margaret, but Bernadette, the President's drug dealing sister (Bess Kaye, who also serves as Fight Captain for the production), investigative political reporter Chris (Bianca Lipford), and Dusty (Graciela Rey), the President's pregnant girlfriend. This ensemble of incredibly talented actors plays each off each other with a sense of timing and chemistry that is a joy to watch. Director Abigail Isaac Fine keeps the action moving perfectly (on a gorgeous set by scenic designer Jack Golden), deftly modulating the pace and volume as this slamming door farce builds to a fever pitch.

Every facet of this production is polished and spot-on. The technical work is exemplary, and the actors don't miss a trick - every joke and gesture, from subtle asides to the most absurd declaration, lands flawlessly. It's hard to pick a favorite from among the many sparkling performances that this cast turns in, but Rey and Ballinger deserve special mention - their characters are the most over the top, and they handle some of the trickiest physical comedy in the show with remarkable presence and perfect comedic timing.

POTUS is a sumptuous buffet of politically incorrect humor, and a welcome break from the theatre of the absurd that passes for political discourse in our country today; it's nice to spend a couple of hours watching the White House, without wondering if you should laugh, or cry. It's all laughs with POTUS, and they never stop coming. Make it a point to visit NextStop before this show closes - it's a great night of uproarious theatre, and this surreal West Wing is a delightful break from the world around us.

POTUS runs through October 20th, running time is approximately 2:10, including one intermission. This production is for mature audiences, and has content warnings for use of theatrical haze, flashing lights, theatrical depiction of smoking and drug use, simulated vomiting, use of prop guns (non-firing), coarse language including profanity, lewd humor, discussion of sexual content and death.

