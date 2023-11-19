Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Review: LATASHA BARNES' THE JAZZ CONTINUUM at Kennedy Center

The production ran November 17th through 18th

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Signature Thea Photo 3 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Signature Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Review: RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Photo 4 Review: RAGTIME at Signature Theatre

Review: LATASHA BARNES' THE JAZZ CONTINUUM at Kennedy Center
Review: LATASHA BARNES' THE JAZZ CONTINUUM at Kennedy Center
Company of The Jazz Continuum. Photo by Steve Pisano.

Over the weekend, the fabulous LaTasha Barnes, and her dynamic group of dancers and musicians visited the Kennedy Center to share the impeccable performance of LaTasha Barnes’ The Jazz Continuum. This show is unlike anything else you will see. For just over an hour, you will be taken through a journey exploring different dance and music styles originated by Black creatives who were most likely not able to perform them themselves. 

Review: LATASHA BARNES' THE JAZZ CONTINUUM at Kennedy Center
Company of The Jazz Continuum. Photo by Steve Pisano.

This performance was curated to be an “offering,” as Barnes stated. The audience was there as part of an invitation to witness the beauty of culture that was implemented into the show. Styles ranging from Jazz, Lindy Hop, Hip-hop, House, and so much more were displayed throughout the engagement. We witnessed dancers move about in colorful clothing that matched the joyful intensity of the show, while listening to music genres travel through time. The amount of work and heart put into this performance is clearly immense. It was obvious that each person on stage was there for a reason and they were having the best time expressing themselves.

Review: LATASHA BARNES' THE JAZZ CONTINUUM at Kennedy Center
LaTasha Barnes and company of The Jazz Continuum. Photo by Steve Pisano.

The way this show went about was cleverly choreographed to show off the musical group and the dancers, while giving each a break from the intense focus and physicality needed per number. Each piece contained a ton of passion and strength, all while looking effortless. It was as if the movement naturally came to everyone on stage, not revealing how much strength the choreography really involved. Each performer added their own personality to their movements as well. While all moved in synchronicity, everyone had their own way of showing how they wanted to express their movements.

Review: LATASHA BARNES' THE JAZZ CONTINUUM at Kennedy Center
Company of The Jazz Continuum. Photo by Steve Pisano.

This show was full of authentic joy, emotion, excitement, and appreciation for each piece that formed the production. LaTasha Barnes is a true force to be reckoned with when she comes on stage. A clear leader who knew how she would use her talent to teach others. The Jazz Continuum had people out of their seats moving to the exhilarating mood that was created in the theater. You couldn’t help but smile in awe of the pure talent and dedication that was left on that stage.

Review: LATASHA BARNES' THE JAZZ CONTINUUM at Kennedy Center
LaTasha Barnes and company of The Jazz Continuum. Photo by Steve Pisano.

I highly recommend The Jazz Continuum to anyone interested in having a good time. People of all ages and interests would absolutely enjoy the incredible work done by LaTasha Barnes and all her performers. Not only do you have the opportunity to learn about and explore Black culture, you get the opportunity to take in and enjoy the wonderful celebration that is The Jazz Continuum.

Running time: 70 minutes with no intermission

LaTasha Barnes' The Jazz Continuum was a limited engagement on November 17th and 18th, 2023 at the Kennedy Center, located at 2700 F St., NW, Washington, DC 20566 in the Eisenhower Theater.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Vinny DePontos MINDPLAY Added to Arena Stages 2023/24 Season Photo
Vinny DePonto's MINDPLAY Added to Arena Stage's 2023/24 Season

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has revealed a riveting addition to its 2023/24 Season—Vinny DePonto’s Mindplay.

2
Interview: Theatre Life with Marcus Yi Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Marcus Yi

Today’s subject Marcus Yi is living proof that you can do it all and succeed in the theatre. Currently he is living his theatre life as the book, music, and lyric writer of the World Premiere Musical The Dragon King’s Daughter. The show runs from November 18th through December 17th in the Family Theater at Kennedy Center.

3
Video: Watch Nkrumah Gatling Sing Make Them Hear You From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Photo
Video: Watch Nkrumah Gatling Sing 'Make Them Hear You' From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre

Get a first look at 'Make Them Hear You' from Signature Theatre's production of Ragtime. Watch the video here!

4
Keegan Theatre Announces The Cast Of AN IRISH CAROL Photo
Keegan Theatre Announces The Cast Of AN IRISH CAROL

The Keegan Theatre has announced the 2023 cast and team of Matthew J. Keenan's AN IRISH CAROL, Keegan's own holiday tradition returning for its 13th year, playing December 2-31, 2023.

From This Author - Olivia Murray

Olivia is a small-town girl with a large passion for all things theatre. Being put into theatre as a young girl and refinding her passion doing the school musical, she has gathered a plethora of ... Olivia Murray">(read more about this author)

Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Capital One HallReview: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Capital One Hall
Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing ArtsReview: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts
Review: EACH KINDNESS at Kennedy CenterReview: EACH KINDNESS at Kennedy Center
Review: ALADDIN at The National TheatreReview: ALADDIN at The National Theatre

Videos

Watch a New Trailer for POTUS at Arena Stage Video
Watch a New Trailer for POTUS at Arena Stage
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Public Obscenities in Washington, DC Public Obscenities
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (11/13-12/23)
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine in Washington, DC National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/25-2/25)
Bamberg Symphony with Hélène Grimaud in Washington, DC Bamberg Symphony with Hélène Grimaud
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/27-4/27)
Chanticleer in Washington, DC Chanticleer
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (11/25-11/25)
Fiddler on the Roof in Washington, DC Fiddler on the Roof
Congregation Har Shalom (2/03-2/04)
Small Island Big Song in Washington, DC Small Island Big Song
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/20-4/20)
See You Tomorrow in Washington, DC See You Tomorrow
Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater (11/14-11/22)
An Unbuilt Life in Washington, DC An Unbuilt Life
Washington Stage Guild at Undercroft Theatre (4/11-5/05)
Little Shop of Horrors in Washington, DC Little Shop of Horrors
Ford's Theatre (3/16-5/18)
Virginia Opera: Sanctuary Road in Washington, DC Virginia Opera: Sanctuary Road
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/03-2/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You