Review: LATASHA BARNES' THE JAZZ CONTINUUM at Kennedy Center

Company of The Jazz Continuum. Photo by Steve Pisano.

Over the weekend, the fabulous LaTasha Barnes, and her dynamic group of dancers and musicians visited the Kennedy Center to share the impeccable performance of LaTasha Barnes’ The Jazz Continuum. This show is unlike anything else you will see. For just over an hour, you will be taken through a journey exploring different dance and music styles originated by Black creatives who were most likely not able to perform them themselves.

This performance was curated to be an “offering,” as Barnes stated. The audience was there as part of an invitation to witness the beauty of culture that was implemented into the show. Styles ranging from Jazz, Lindy Hop, Hip-hop, House, and so much more were displayed throughout the engagement. We witnessed dancers move about in colorful clothing that matched the joyful intensity of the show, while listening to music genres travel through time. The amount of work and heart put into this performance is clearly immense. It was obvious that each person on stage was there for a reason and they were having the best time expressing themselves.

The way this show went about was cleverly choreographed to show off the musical group and the dancers, while giving each a break from the intense focus and physicality needed per number. Each piece contained a ton of passion and strength, all while looking effortless. It was as if the movement naturally came to everyone on stage, not revealing how much strength the choreography really involved. Each performer added their own personality to their movements as well. While all moved in synchronicity, everyone had their own way of showing how they wanted to express their movements.

This show was full of authentic joy, emotion, excitement, and appreciation for each piece that formed the production. LaTasha Barnes is a true force to be reckoned with when she comes on stage. A clear leader who knew how she would use her talent to teach others. The Jazz Continuum had people out of their seats moving to the exhilarating mood that was created in the theater. You couldn’t help but smile in awe of the pure talent and dedication that was left on that stage.

I highly recommend The Jazz Continuum to anyone interested in having a good time. People of all ages and interests would absolutely enjoy the incredible work done by LaTasha Barnes and all her performers. Not only do you have the opportunity to learn about and explore Black culture, you get the opportunity to take in and enjoy the wonderful celebration that is The Jazz Continuum.

Running time: 70 minutes with no intermission

LaTasha Barnes' The Jazz Continuum was a limited engagement on November 17th and 18th, 2023 at the Kennedy Center, located at 2700 F St., NW, Washington, DC 20566 in the Eisenhower Theater.