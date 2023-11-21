Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

The production ran November 18th through 19th

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Signature Thea Photo 2 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Signature Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 3 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL
Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL
YAA Orchestra in YAA's Seussical the Musical. Photo by Carmelita Watkinson.

This past weekend, the Young Artists of America put on the well-known production Seussical the Musical, bringing a new, modern twist to the story we have all grown to love. YAA’s productions always bring such joy and excitement with the caliber of talent these students display. With a show that has been put on numerous times by theatre groups everywhere, this production brought new life into the story of some of Dr. Seuss’ most popular books. 

Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL
YAA Company & Orchestra in YAA's Seussical the Musical. Photo by Carmelita Watkinson.

This performance of Seussical was cleverly set in modern times with the inclusion of smartphones and references to current social issues. I appreciated that YAA created a production that made a story, first performed back in 2000, relevant to today. This colorful tale helped to emphasize the importance of “thinkers” and leaders being present in society so that we can help and learn from each other.

Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL
Grace Pressley & company in YAA's Seussical the Musical. Photo by Carmelita Watkinson.

I am always in awe of the talent that the students of YAA present in each performance. No matter the show or the role that the YAA members participate in, they make the most of it every single time. Leading us through the story, Luka van Herksen (Cat in the Hat) gave such a marvelous performance that entertained the entire audience. Van Herksen really stepped into this wonderfully chaotic character and made it his own. It was so fun getting to watch van Herksen work in a personality that was unlike any other Cat performance I have seen. He was so involved in each bit throughout the story, putting on multiple “hats” that brought the show to life.

Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL
Luka van Herksen & Veronica Romero in YAA's Seussical the Musical. Photo by Carmelita Watkinson.

Alongside van Herksen was Veronica Romero (Jojo), who gave a stunning performance as the notorious thinker of Who. Romero brought both the child-like imagination and the determination that Jojo utilizes to get through his troubles. Not only did Romero put on a great performance, but her scene work and interactions with van Herksen made this show so wonderful to watch.

Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL
Seger Ott-Rudolph & company in YAA's Seussical the Musical. Photo by Carmelita Watkinson.

Then, in the larger world, specifically the Jungle of Nool, we meet more characters portrayed by more talented individuals. Seger Ott-Rudolph (Horton) continues to steal the show in each production he participates in. Playing a character as large as an elephant who feels so small in the jungle can be a challenging task. Ott-Rudolph brought forth the caring and selfless personality of Horton in such a lovely way, the audience was continuously captivated by his flawless performance. 

Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL
YAA Orchestra in YAA's Seussical the Musical. Photo by Carmelita Watkinson.

Sophie Beck (Gertrude), Grace Pressley (Mayzie), Christian Blair (Mr. Mayor), Anah Ambuchi (Mrs. Mayor), and Hamsini Tikkisetti (Sour Kangaroo), and all of the YAA students helped bring the rest of the production together. A show like Seussical has many different elements to it, especially while keeping the whimsy of the world of Dr. Seuss alive. It was a great joy to see over 150 students come together and put on such a large production. It’s clear that each participant in YAA Company, YAA Junior, and YAA Orchestra was meant to be there and enjoys being there. I am so excited to see what this talented group of students will do in the future.

Running time: 120 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission

Young Artis of America's Seussical the Musical ran November 18-19th at the Performing Arts Center at Our Lady of Good Counsel located at 17301 Old Vic Boulevard Olney, MD 20832.

For more information about YAA, click here.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Olney Theatre Center Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Olney Theatre Center

This production of Fiddler - a fresh take on a beloved musical - is thought provoking, and perfectly pitched. Guaranteed to delight viewers of all ages!

2
Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center

Sometimes it doesn't take much to make a reviewer happy and have an excellent musical experience. Welsh Bass-Baritone superstar Sir Bryn Terfel with only two instrumentalists proved that in spades. Add to that the bonus of what seemed like NO, that’s right, ZERO amplification this past Sunday in the Concert Hall at Kennedy Center. What’s not to like?

3
Shakespeare Theatre Company Names Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg New Executive Director Photo
Shakespeare Theatre Company Names Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg New Executive Director

STC has named Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg as Executive Director.

4
Review: A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Imagination Stage Photo
Review: A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Imagination Stage

What did our critic think of A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Imagination Stage?

From This Author - Olivia Murray

Olivia is a small-town girl with a large passion for all things theatre. Being put into theatre as a young girl and refinding her passion doing the school musical, she has gathered a plethora of ... Olivia Murray">(read more about this author)

Review: LATASHA BARNES' THE JAZZ CONTINUUM at Kennedy CenterReview: LATASHA BARNES' THE JAZZ CONTINUUM at Kennedy Center
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Capital One HallReview: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Capital One Hall
Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing ArtsReview: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts
Review: EACH KINDNESS at Kennedy CenterReview: EACH KINDNESS at Kennedy Center

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
A Commedia Romeo & Juliet in Washington, DC A Commedia Romeo & Juliet
Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (1/19-2/03)
Atlas Presents: Navidad Flamenca (Flamenco Holidays) in Washington, DC Atlas Presents: Navidad Flamenca (Flamenco Holidays)
Atlas Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
Disney's Frozen in Washington, DC Disney's Frozen
Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (12/20-1/21)
A Canadian Brass Christmas in Washington, DC A Canadian Brass Christmas
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/26-11/26)
The Elixir of Love in Washington, DC The Elixir of Love
Catholic University - Hartke Theatre (3/21-3/24)
Bamberg Symphony with Hélène Grimaud in Washington, DC Bamberg Symphony with Hélène Grimaud
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/27-4/27)
Mexodus in Washington, DC Mexodus
Atlas Performing Arts Center (5/16-6/09)
DRUM TAO 2024 in Washington, DC DRUM TAO 2024
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/10-2/10)
Reduced Shakespeare Company in Washington, DC Reduced Shakespeare Company
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/13-4/13)
The Magic Duel Comedy Show in Washington, DC The Magic Duel Comedy Show
The Mayflower Hotel (4/02-1/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You