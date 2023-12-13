Review: SNOW MAIDEN at Synetic Theater

Vato Tsikurishvili and Maryam Najafzada in Snow Maiden. Photo courtesy of the production.

This holiday season, Synetic Theater brings back the heartwarming story of a boy and a girl made of snow in Snow Maiden. When a boy who lives atop a cold mountain gets lonely, he decides to build a friend from snow. Throughout the night, a glimmer of magic dances through the sky and brings the boy’s new friend to life. The next day, the boy and snow maiden have fun together as they laugh, dance, and throw snowballs at each other.

This two-person show is a delightful performance to bring the family to. Dancers Vato Tsikurishvili (Boy) and Maryam Najafzada (Snow Maiden) bring the childish charm this story embraces, all while giving a beautiful and entertaining performance through dance, profound facial expressions, and acrobatics. It was a joy getting to see these performers have a great time on stage and interacting with the children in the audience.

Tsikurishvili gives a wonderful performance as he fully embraces the rigid and boyish movements his character possesses throughout the show. He also brings the role of Boy alive by utilizing multiple miming techniques, along with sound effects and silly facial expressions that give the illusion of him being a little boy. Alongside him is Najafzada as the magical Snow Maiden. She elegantly brings this character to life through her delicate and flowing movements to mimic snow, but also brings that mischief of a little girl playing around with her new friend. These two dancers work so well together, bringing out the best in each other and making the show enjoyable for everyone in the theater.

I recommend this show for people of all ages who are interested in seeing a fun show that explores the theme of friendship. Children in the audience will especially enjoy this playful and interactive performance which will be on until January 6, 2024.

Running time: 45 minutes with no intermission

Snow Maiden runs through January 6th, 2024 at Synetic Theater located at 1800 S Bell St, Arlington, VA 22202.