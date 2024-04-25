The Washington Ballet Unveils 2024-25 Season Featuring THE NUTCRACKER & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington Ballet has unveiled their 2024-25 Season including two pre-season events.

Two pre-season events kick things off - An Evening with The Washington Ballet at Wolf Trap September 5, followed by Out of the Box Ballet at Dupont Underground October 3-5, 2024. The collaboration between TWB and Dupont Underground was incredibly popular last season and tickets quickly sold out for all shows.

when WE take flight officially opens the season at The Warner Theatre October 24-27, 2024. The company will perform three varied works that highlight the dynamic range of The Washington Ballet company. Stravinsky Violin Concerto© (The George Balanchine Trust) is a seminal work that is faithful to Balanchine’s immortal neo-classical style. Stravinsky Violin Concerto is a masterpiece of symmetry that encompasses two of Balanchine’s most ingenious and unique pas de deux. 18 + 1 is a vibrant celebration of dance. In a display of humor and electric choreography, the movement merges with the playful rhythms found in Pérez Prado’s mambo music. Sansano draws from his history and memory to take a joyous look at the past, present, and coming future. The program concludes with Murmuration featuring choreography by Artistic Director, Edwaard Liang. Murmuration is a deeply spiritual and kinetically thrilling work that is inspired by the beautiful flight patterns of starling birds. Audiences will experience the sensation and beauty of collective movement and the power of unity through dance. when WE take flight will touch, move and inspire the audience.

The Nutcracker celebrates 20 years of Septime Webre’s D.C.-themed production with dancing cherry blossoms, cardinals, and famous figures like Betsy Ross, Harriet Tubman and George Washington as the Nutcracker. The company will present 35 performances at the Warner Theatre (celebrating their 100th anniversary) beginning November 30. Don't miss the return of Septime Webre this season as he adds his artistic touch to modernize this beloved production.

transcenDANCE promises a program of diverse choreographic and innovative styles. Vespers was choreographed by the iconic artist, Ulysses Dove. This ballet echoes the tales of women braving life’s storms, from grappling with loss to combat and abuse. Dove’s brilliant ability for storytelling is the anchor for exploring spiritual movement of both the living and the lost. Rising star, Jennifer Archibald presents a World Premiere piece that will highlight her ability to fuse hip-hop, ballet, and contemporary modern dance set to popular music. This World Premiere will push the boundaries of ballet and help redefine dance. Seasons, choreographed by Edwaard Liang is set to Vivaldi’s, “The Four Seasons” recomposed by Max Richter. This lush and visually stunning work explores time while captivating audiences with its beautiful, organic shapes. This program runs February 20-23, 2025, at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and exemplifies the power of dance in storytelling, bold movements, and exploring our humanity.

Fall down the rabbit hole with Edwaard Liang’s ALICE (in wonderland) at the Capital One Hall April 24-27. This fantastical adventure will come to life with familiar characters from Lewis Carroll’s stories. With vibrant costumes, playful puppetry and zany choreography, this production will entertain the whole family. (in wonderland) is not to be missed!

IMPORTANT DATES

Thursday, September 5th, 2024 (Pre-Season Event at Wolf Trap)

October 3–5th 2024 (Pre-Season Event at DC Underground)

December 8th 2024 – The Nutcracker Tea at Waldorf Astoria

December 7th 2024 – 97.1 Wash FM Choir Competition

December 7th 2024 – Pride Night (Pansexual Pride Day)

December 11th 2024 – Military Night

December 11th – 15th – Subscriber week

December 13th - Jeté Society Night

December 15th – Family Day

APRIL 2025 – Annual Gala

April 27, 2025 – Wonderland Tea at Capital One Hall

Tickets are available at www.washingtonballet.org/tickets