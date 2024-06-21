Review: IS GOD IS at Constellation Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Morgan Danielle Day and Devin Nikki Thomas; photo by DJ Corey Photography

Constellation Theatre Company’s IS GOD IS metes out divine retribution and a trail of bodies in a remarkable production that is equal parts “Titus Andronicus” and “Kill Bill.”

Aleshea Harris’ IS GOD IS makes new epics steeped in ancient tragedy lore bold and intriguing. At the same time, KenYatta Rogers’ directing brings quality storytelling to life and immerses the audience in the most action-packed 100-minute show in DC.

Twin sisters Racine and Anaia grew up together following a house fire that left them with significant scars and no family. However, after receiving a letter from their mother indicating that she survived the fire years ago, Racine and Anaia travel South to reconnect with their ailing mother. There, Racine and Anaia are given a mission: hunt down the arsonist that upended their lives and kill him.

Devin Nikki Thomas and Morgan Danielle Day are the outgoing and self-assured Racine, and the reserved and cautious Anaia, respectively. Thomas’ delivery is strong and adds dimension to her character. At the same time, Day recognizes how essential movement and body language is to Anaia and the development of her character is evident through Day’s delivery both verbally and physically. Both are solid dancers and convincingly portray sisters bonded through trauma.

Jasmine Joy (She) as the twins’ mother is affectionate as an end to her means and ominous. Eli EL plays Man, the abusive source of the inferno and the target of She’s hit. EL probes the depths of evil manifest with this character with a degree of iciness and complexity. Both Joy and EL’s presence are foreboding while their words linger heavily in the theater.

James J. Johnson is cast well as Chuck, the connecting figure who tips off the twins to Man’s home. Chuck is an over-the-top sleazy lawyer whose sanity has been chipped away by the hot southern California sun and his penchant for pills and tequila. Johnson breaks up the weight of the epic with a darkly comedic portrayal that nails the role.

Corbin Ford (Scotch) and Ethan Hart (Riley) are simultaneously light-hearted and creative counters for Day’s Anaia and Thomas’ Racine. Michelle Proctor Rogers (Angie) as Scotch and Riley’s mother grants the audience an interesting view into a multi-dimensional figure who illustrates the spiraling descent as revenge takes over.

The sound design by nick tha 1da and choreography by Ama Law is a driving force as the plot thickens. The blend of afropunk and hip-hop is exciting and used well to give a modern feel to age-old motifs. Although the hip-hop dance portions are somewhat confined between scenes, the movements are crisp and entrancing.

The best part about Constellation’s IS GOD IS, is that it so vividly demonstrates how a new, compelling story focused around ancient tropes of betrayal, deceit, and revenge can be executed well with a strong cast and crew. This production is brutally beautiful and unabashedly confrontational.

Comments