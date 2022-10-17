Review: DRACULA at Synetic Theatre

Synetic Theatre's signature style of silent, motion filled acting lends itself well to this adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel of the same name. Dracula is the tale of a wounded warrior granted eternal life as a vampire during the Turkish Invasion. Four hundred years later, upon the arrival of John, an English solicitor to Dracula's secluded Transylvanian lair, the adventure begins. True to its name this show is spooky and sensual with a tinge of a rock n' roll.

With very little staging and decor, it is the epic lighting, atmospheric sound design and cast that bring the both the medeival world of Transylvania and the castles of London to life. Some of the interpretations and timing of Irina Tsikurishvili's choreographed fight and dance sequences was a little off but I'm sure the flow of things will smooth out as the show runs.

Dan Istrate reprises his 2009 role as Dracula. Clad in leather and sunglasses, he is at once menacing and powerful yet wrought with comic relief. The wives of Dracula (Maryam Najafzada, Irene Hamilton and Anna Tsikurishvili) all play wonderfully as temptresses, demonous horses and even a bonfire all without speaking a single line of dialogue. Renata Loman is a wonderful surprise, serving Van Helsing as a woman. Rachael Small as Lucy is a joy to witness. Both she and Nutsa Tediashvili were so good at being hypnotized. Their soft subtle sways were spot on with the sound effects and very believable. By far the most spectacular performance was that of the psychotic mental patient, Renfield by founding company member Irakli Kavsadze.



Synetic Theatre's Dracula opening was to die for and can only get better. This show features some of the best lighting and sound design as well as several standout performances from one of the most charismatic casts I've seen this season.