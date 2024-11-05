Review: DISNEY FROZEN at Olney Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There's magic in the air, as Olney Theatre Center kicks off the holiday musical season with a production of Disney's Frozen that is nothing short of spectacular.

Olney is one of a small group of regional theatres selected by Disney to produce their own, original production of Frozen; the production is also the first resident professional production presented in the DMV. It's a perfect marriage of Disney's impeccable storytelling and Olney's proven track record of staging first-rate holiday musicals, with a stellar cast and creative team. The result is a Frozen that boasts the production values and polish of a Broadway show, with the energy of a production that's just starting it's run.

Noah Israel as Hans and Alex De Bard as Anna

in Olney Theatre's Production of Disney's Frozen

Photo: Teresa Castracane Photography

From the moment one enters the theatre, one is immediately transported to Arendelle, with alpine views and northern lights drawing the audience into an enchanted, animated world. From there, the classic tale that has thrilled audiences for more than a decade quickly unfolds, moving from Anna and Elsa, the young princesses (Do You Want to Build a Snowman?) sharing a sisterly moment, to the estrangement caused by Elsa's inability to control her magic, and their reconciliation on the day of her coronation as Queen of Arendelle.

Director Alan Muraoka has assembled a stellar cast, headed by Gabriela Hernandez (Elsa) and Alex De Bard (Anna). Hernandez is a relative newcomer to DC theatre, but there's little doubt we'll be seeing a lot more of her, while De Bard has been delighting audiences for the last several years, as she adds to her impressive resume of leading roles. They are perfectly matched - both are gifted actors with amazing voices - and when they perform I Can't Lose You in the second act, it's a soaring, powerful and poignant showstopper number. They are surrounded by a strong supporting cast, with standout performances throughout: Puppeteers Kennedy Kanagawa (Olaf, the snowman) and Alex Mills (Sven) bring those two delightful creatures to life, and watching them work their craft is a joy to behold. Ricky Devon Hall's Kristoff is ruggedly handsome with a sensitive side, while Noah Israel is the prototypical Disney villain incarnate as Hans. Jamie Smithson's Oaken shatters the fourth wall to start the second act, playfully interacting with the audience before joining the deep and diverse ensemble for the rousing Hygge, a Monty Python-esque dance hall number that gets the second act off to a flying start.

Gabriela Hernandez as Elsa in Olney Theatre's Production of Disney's Frozen

Photo: Teresa Castracane Photography

Music Director Christopher Youstra and a nine-piece band support the flawless vocals, and Choreographer Kelly Crandall d'Amboise's dance numbers are fresh, innovative and smoothly executed. Every song and dance number is a treat for the eyes and ears - the cast brings energy and enthusiasm to each one. All the creative and technical elements are superb in this production - Kendra Rai's costumes all have the right look and feel, from Kristoff's rustic furs to the sumptuous formal wear of the courtiers, and the combined work of Scenic Designer Paige Hathaway and Projections Designer Patrick Lord create an animated wonderland that is the perfect play space. Sound and Lighting by designers Matthew Rowe and Christina Watanabe adds a plethora of nice touches to the emotional arc of the show. Kylie Clark's puppet designs are extraordinarily clever, particularly Sven's reindeer puppet.

Ricky Devon Hall as Kristoff in Olney Theatre's

Production of Disney's Frozen

Photo: Teresa Castracane Photography

Disney is known for high production and creative values, and Olney has taken it's already impressive holiday musical game up a notch, to match. The result is a Broadway quality show that is perfect for introducing young children to the magic of live theatre. (Olney lists the show as PG-rated on their website, but it's appropriate for families with children of all ages.)

Don't miss this wonderful, magical, lustrous musical - it's a rare, delightful treat.

Frozen runs at Olney Theatre Center through January 5th. (Although it will almost certainly be extended.) Running time is approximately 2:20, with one 15 minute intermission. For more information about Olney Theatre Center, click here.

Comments