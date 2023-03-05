Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Synetic Theater

L-R Zana Gankhuyag & Irina Kavsadze in Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of the production.

Synetic Theater's production of Beauty and the Beast is not the Disney classic you were expecting. In this story, we learn that the Beast was not cursed by an enchantress due to his selfishness, but in fact by the one he loved, Emmeranne, whom the King executed for witchcraft. If she could not have her "happily ever after," then neither could her Prince. A tale as old as time told by what is more similar to the Brothers Grimm style that allows you to experience the show with a single narrator, and the power of dance.

Shadow puppetry by company of Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of the production.

Another interesting aspect added to the production was that of utilizing screens and puppetry illuminated with a backlight - something not seen as often in theatre anymore. This artistic choice uniquely transformed the story, allowing us to use more interpretation than having each piece of the story told through additional elements that may have taken away from the storytelling element. Adding in puppetry to a performance can put the actors' skills to the test and make a more visually appealing way to explain a story.

L-R Philip Fletcher & Irina Kavsadze in Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of the production.

The main element that cannot be forgotten is the choreography. In a production that is mainly what I can describe as a contemporary ballet, the choreography can make or break the element that keeps the audience enveloped in the story. Choreographer, Irina Tsikurishvili, successfully took on that challenge. Each character had their own sense and style of movement that made each person distinct from one another. It can also be used to portray character development. For example, Belle, played by Irina Kavsadze, begins the show with more reserved and delicate movements. But as she continues throughout the performance, you see her become more open and comfortable with the Beast as she taps into more free and powerful movements. As for the Beast, played by Zana Gankhuyag, his movements are more animalistic (rightfully so) and aggressive. His style involved more acrobatics and sharp motions to signify a difference between him and Belle.

L-R Jacob Thompson, Irina Kavsadze & Zana Gankhuyag in Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of the production

Every actor on stage gave each character a purpose, utilizing large emotions and acting choices to indicate the tone of each scene without any words. The only person capable of utilizing narration was Emmeranne, played by Rachael Small. Though she had lines, she certainly did not shy away from the other aspects the rest of the cast had to utilize. A big part of her character was portrayed through movement, showing her anger and frustration as the story progressed - having her narrate was an added bonus.

Irakli Kavsadze in Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of the production.

The most captivating part of the show was undoubtedly the fight scene between the Beast and the statues against Avenant(recognized more as Gaston), played by Jacob Thompson. I loved seeing every bit of energy be used by the actors on stage. Especially being so well versed in choreography, they were not afraid to hold back, which is one major thing that boosts the intensity of the scene. Watching everyone flip, jump, fall, and put their everything into this performance was extremely exciting to witness. Not only were the movements flawless, but the acting and emotion were still present to add even more to this strenuous scene.

L-R Irina Kavsadze & Zana Gankhuyag in Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of the production.

This show is definitely a more artistic approach to the story first known as La Belle et la Bête. I recommend going to see it as you may likely have not seen anything like it before. Each person on and off the stage worked very hard to create a massive and intense piece of art. As noted by Synetic Theater: "This production of Beauty and the Beast contains fantasy violence and may be scary to younger children. This production is not the Disney musical."

Running time: 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission.

Beauty and the Beast runs through April 2nd, 2023 at Synetic Theater located at 1800 S Bell St, Arlington, VA 22202.

For more information about this production, click here.