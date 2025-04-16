Reimagined HAMLET Comes to Avant Bard Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Avant Bard Theatre will conclude its 35th season with a daring new take on Shakespeare's Hamlet. Directed by Avant Bard Artistic Associate Kathleen Akerley, this production delves into themes of grief-fueled disorientation, offering a searing study of how one individual's mourning can have devastating consequences for those around them.

Akerley—renowned for her cerebral and inventive interpretations of classical texts—infuses fresh urgency and emotional insight into Shakespeare's iconic tragedy. The production widens the play's traditional focus to include the surrounding characters as individuals ensnared in Hamlet's unraveling psyche. By illuminating the collateral damage wrought by Hamlet's mourning, this retelling offers audiences a profound exploration of grief's far-reaching consequences.

“People tell you not to make any major decisions within a year of significant loss,” Akerley notes. “So much of Hamlet stands as cautionary proof of that point. When my mother died, I thought the globe was literally spinning wrong: how could I be trusted to measure reality or take the temperature of the world and people around me—many of whom were also flailing in grief?”

This production maintains a brisk, relentless pace, propelling audiences toward its harrowing conclusion without offering easy answers or reprieve.

